The Goose Creek varsity boys basketball team uniforms include a graphic tribute to the Emanuel AME Church murder victims. One of the nine, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was a speech pathologist and girls’ track and field coach at Goose Creek High School. Coach Blake Hall was on the sidelines as the Gators took on the Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff