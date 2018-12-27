Goose Creek’s boys basketball team has been on a roller coaster ride for the month of December but coach Blake Hall hopes Thurday’s 69-64 overtime win in a first-round game of the 2018 Rotary Roundball Classic is the start of a more consistent season.
The Gators, now 7-5, opened the season with three straight wins and appeared to be on track. Then came the roller coaster. An altercation with Stall resulted in 11 players taking a one-game suspension and several more missed two games. The Gators have been fighting to get it back since then.
“It was unfortunate but we were wrong and we had to accept the consequences,” Hall said. “The entire holiday season for us has been about getting it back and becoming more consistent. Today helped some for sure.”
The Gators had to withstand a late game rally by the Hurricanes, who forced overtime on a pair of Mikey Dukes’ free throws with six seconds left in the game. Goose Creek let a six-point lead slip away in the final three minutes.
Yet, in overtime, Goose Creek reeled off eight straight points, sparked by senior guards Travelle Simmons and Alonzo Ford. Simmons finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Ford added 19 points and six boards.
“They’re two seniors and two veterans so we hope to have guys do that,” Hall said. “It could be a different guy on a given night but really proud with the two seniors. They really came to bat for us today. They made some plays on the offensive end for us. We have a lot to clean up but proud of the win. It was a good win for this team.”
Jamel McGowan also had a solid game for Goose Creek with 10 points and eight rebounds. The Gators shot 45.3 percent from the field for the game.
Dukes paced First Baptist with 24 points while senior guard Joseph Powell added 14 and McGuire Weekley scored 11 points. The Hurricanes shot just 31.3 percent from the field, including a six-for-29 effort from beyond the arc.
Goose Creek will face region 7-AAAAA foe Wando in the semi-final game of the International bracket on Friday at 7 p.m. Goose Creek and Wando were the only two of 10 local teams that managed a victory on day one.
Georgetown Prep 87, Palmetto Christian 28
Georgetown Prep of Washington, D.C., opened up a 42-11 halftime lead and cruised to an easy win. Zion Russell paced four players in double figures with 17 points. DeJean Desire had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Kendall Chakeris paced the Eagles with 10 points. Palmetto Christian shot only 25 percent from the field for the game.
Bullis (MD) 67, Stall 32
Another local team took it on the chin, falling behind 36-15 by halftime. Rodney Rice led Bullis with 16 points, with 11 players scoring. Guard Jalen Bailey paced Stall with 15 points but the Warriors shot just 24.1 percent from the field.
St. John’s College High 74, James Island 35
Ismael Leggett hit eight of 10 shots to finish with 20 points as St. John’s broke open a close game with a 25-10 run over the last nine minutes of the opening half.
DQ Vinson led James Island with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Roswell (Ga) 63, Pinewood Prep 32
George Pridgett scored 22 points and Miles Herron added 16 as Roswell out-scored Pinewood Prep, 38-17, in the second half. The Panthers of Pinewood shot 24.3 percent from the floor and were led by Cohen Gaskins’ 14 points.
Milton (Ga) 75, West Ashley 53
Milton raced out to a 14-point halftime lead and won easily over the Wildcats. Milton’s Donaven Harrison led all scorers with 28 points while adding seven rebounds.
Jadon Moore paced West Ashley with 15 points while Devin Ramsey added 11 points and six boards.
Wando 33, Providence Day (NC) 24
Wando limited Providence Day to just nine points in the second half to advance to the semi-finals of the International bracket. No player from either team reached double figures and Providence Day shot 19 percent from the field.
Braxton Washington had eight points and nine rebounds for Wando.
Cape Fear 45, Porter-Gaud 41
The state’s top prospect, Josiah James, scored 24 of Porter-Gaud’s 41 points but it fell just short as Cape Fear improved to 14-1.
Cape Fear shot 55 percent from the floor and was led by Matt Kiatipis’ 10 points.
Friday Schedule
10 a.m. – Palmetto Christian vs. Pinewood Prep
11:30 a.m. – Stall vs. James Island
1 p.m. – First Baptist vs. Providence Day
2:30 p.m. – West Ashley vs. Porter-Gaud
4 p.m. – Georgetown Prep vs. Roswell
5:30 p.m. – Bullis vs. St. John’s College
7 p.m. – Goose Creek vs. Wando
8:30 p.m. – Milton vs. Cape Fear