Fort Dorchester defensive end Emmanuel Johnson made a living harassing opposing quarterbacks all season long. The 6-4, 255-pound Georgia Tech commitment continued his stellar work in Saturday’s North-South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach.
Johnson led the South defensive charge, earning defensive most valuable player honors with a game-high eight tackles, including 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and a blocked punt in a 35-13 victory over the North all-stars.
“It’s a credit to all of the great guys I had a chance to practice with this week. They made me better,” said Johnson, who had 12 sacks and 21 tackles for loss this season. “I just wanted to go out in my last game and give it my best effort. This was a great experience for me, and being here will help prepare me for the next level.”
Johnson was one of several Lowcountry players who had an impact. Johnson’s teammate at Fort Dorchester, tackle Brandon Johnson, recorded five tackles and had an interception off a deflected pass.
Woodland defensive back K’ron Ferrell had five tackles, and Wando defensive back Will Pickren had three tackles and a pass breakup.
Timberland’s Jaleen Richardson was in on five tackles and with two pass breakups.
Baptist Hill defensive end Tiquan Bright was credited with two solo tackles.
Offensively, Summerville wide receiver Brody Hopkins had three receptions for 43 yards, including a 22-yard grab to set up the South’s first touchdown. Hopkins later suffered an ankle injury in the third and did not return to action.
Berkeley’s Hunter Powers saw action on the offensive line for the South.
The North all-stars led 10-0 at the half before a second-half explosion by the South. Sparked by quarterback Ty Olenchuk of Dutch Fork, the South scored five touchdowns in the final 14 minutes of the game. Olenchuk, the offensive most valuable player, had 219 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The South tallied nearly 300 yards in total offense in the second half. The game featured 13 punts and 21 penalties and the two teams combined to go nine of 34 on third down.
Mr. Football
Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty was named the 2019 Mr. Football by the S.C Athletic Coaches Association at halftime of the game.
Doty, a USC commitment and January enrollee, was one of seven finalists for the award. The 6-2, 195-pounder was a S.C. Shrine Bowl team selection but will miss the game due to injury. He passed for more than 2,400 yards this season.
“It’s very special to be recognized as Mr. Football, the highest honor in South Carolina,” Doty said. “The other finalists were very deserving of this award, so I am thankful.”