Local junior tennis star Ross making her presence felt at Vanderbilt

Charleston's Anna Ross already is garnering notice as just a freshman at NCAA women's power Vanderbilt. She was selected as the Southeastern Conference's latest freshman of the week.
The hard-hitting product of LTP's Randy Pate Tennis Academy came through in two straight matches to win at No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles as the 15th-ranked Commodores defeated the University of Miami and No. 10 Ohio State. Ross is 4-2 in doubles playing with senior Emma Kurtz.
"I can’t wait to face the challenges ahead with my amazing teammates and incredible coaches," Ross said. "I am having a blast."
With her awesome power, Ross is also blasting opponents off the court.
"Yes, I'm really excited about Anna and her success," Randy Pate said. "Anna trained full time with us over Christmas break. Very motivated."
Ross and her family moved to Charleston from Chicago. She and her brother Michael have trained at the Pate Academy since 2016. The move has paid off handsomely.
Of course, Anna and Michael have really good tennis pedigree. Their dad and uncle played college tennis for Southern Methodist University, and their mother played golf for Indiana.
"Anna was a two-star recruit when she first arrived in Charleston," Pate said about the now top 20 recruit. "She became a blue chip recruit by her senior year. As far as any college coach knows, she is the only player they know to go from '2 to Blue' in high school."
Michael is no slouch at tennis, either. He recently made the semifinals in singles and doubles at the USTA Winter Nationals in Orlando, Fla. He's still just a junior, but already being heavily recruited.
"Michael is being recruited by a lot of the top schools in the country. Including Vanderbilt," Pate said.
ROGERS MAKING A MOVE
Shelby Rogers doesn't have to rush. She's playing with house money or WTA Tour points.
She doesn't have to worry about her ranking dropping until the April 6-12 Volvo Car Open.
The 2019 VCO was her first tournament back from taking a year off due to knee surgery, so she entered last year's VCO without any WTA Tour points, and advanced to the second round.
When Rogers won the "big" prestigious $100K ITF tournament at Midland, Mich., two weeks ago, she earned enough tour points to jump to No. 115 in the world.
Another wild card into the VCO? She may not need it the way she is moving up the rankings.
As VCO tournament director Bob Moran said, it's "too early on wild cards."
The 27-year-old Rogers is playing this week's $250,000 tournament in Acapulco.
"Shelby has made up some serious ground in rankings with plenty of time to keep moving up," Moran added.
"There's a lot going on at VCO. The field is great . . . still with some work to do."
GEIER NATIONALS RETURN
The National Senior Women's Tennis Association Championships/Anne Geier Cup event is returning to the Charleston area after taking a year off. The tournament is slated for March 11-15 at the Daniel Island Club.
The tournament is a USTA women's Super Category 2 National Championship. The event was held at LTP Mount Pleasant in 2017 and 2018.
"The tournament committee is eager to show the country the number of phenomenal women tennis players we have in the Charleston area," said state tennis hall of famer Cindy Babb. "Please join us for an event that celebrates the game we all love."
Babb said the easiest way to register is to go to www.nswta.org, locate the calendar, and click on tournaments and a link to the tournament web site.
BURKE'S TOURNAMENT
Long-time St. Andrew's Parks and Playground pro Phil Burke is getting excited again about one of the biggest "fun" adult tournaments held in the area each year.
The St. Patrick's themed tournament is slated for March 13-15 at the St. Andrew's complex. As usual, 150-200 adults will play in the "Lucky Shot" tournament.
Registration is now open on the USTA TennisLink site using the tournament number (700040920). The entry deadline is March 8.
The NTRP tournament offers men's and women's singles, and doubles and mixed doubles as well as senior 50s doubles in some categories.
LOCAL NOTES
-- Junior French Open doubles champion Emma Navarro is scheduled to play the $25K ITF event in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., this coming week, and "then going to Monterey, Mexico, after that."
-- Randy Pate hasn't been giving the academy juniors a lot of time off with the recent rain and cold weather. "We are working as hard as ever. The kids are doing agility, speed and strength training in the barn. Our courts have been dry a few hours each day. We have been training a ton," Pate said.
-- University of South Carolina recruit Allie Gretkowski is "just training hard each day getting ready for (her) next tournament, spring team nationals Feb. 29 and then the Easter Bowl." Gretkowski now trains with former Shelby Rogers coach Bryan Minton.
-- Former local junior Ellie Halbauer is coming off a couple of big wins over former Junior U.S. Open champ Kayla Day and the highly regarded Katie Volynets in an ITF $100K event and has climbed to No. 308 in the WTA rankings. She is planning to play the $25K events at Rancho Santa Fe and Las Vegas. "I asked for a wild card (for VCO qualifying). I'm hoping to get in on my own," Halbauer said. "The (LTP) $100K (May 4-10) is definitely on the schedule. I love playing in Charleston."
-- Andy Steingold has made the loop, from nine years as tennis director at Legend Oaks, then three years at Pine Forest Country Club to nearly a year as executive director of the proposed huge Mount Pleasant Racquet Club, and now finally back to Legend Oaks to run its tennis program again.
-- In the high school ranks that are just a couple weeks away from the regular season, defending Class AA state champion Philip Simmons' boys are focused on the March 6-8 Florence Invitational, using more of their junior tennis stars than a year ago. "This year, we will have more top players that are playing . . . Max (Smith), Mitchell (Deames), Jake (Smith), Garrett Brooker," PSHS coach Richard Schulz said. "Competition is great." The Iron Horses were rained out in a scrimmage against AAAAA darkhorse Wando this past week and rescheduled for March 3.
