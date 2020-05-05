Loaded with Charleston-area talent, Erskine football still expects 2020 relaunch

Steve Howard doesn’t want to mention specific names since it’s still unclear which players will take the field when Erskine College plays a football game for the first time in nearly 70 years.

But whatever success they hope to enjoy, Howard, the team’s recruiting coordinator, believes athletes from Charleston and the surrounding areas will have something to do with it.

“It’s a talent-rich area,” he said. “Those guys from the Lowcountry came in and impressed from an athletic standpoint, and just as good people.”

Erskine hasn’t had a football team since 1951, three years after the Flying Fleet delivered a huge upset over Florida State in 1948.

Athletic Director Mark Peeler has been instrumental in taking the necessary steps to relaunch the program at the small Christian school (about 600 students) in Due West.

Under Peeler’s leadership and head coach Shap Boyd’s guidance, Howard has been able to recruit all across South Carolina.

The 2019-2020 recruiting class has completed its first year at Erskine, though they haven’t officially played any games. But they’ll still have four years of eligibility if and when the season begins in the fall.

An official roster for the upcoming season has not yet been released, but the initial recruiting class includes about a dozen Lowcountry players. Among them are defensive back Jamal Barron and wide receiver Javonta Burnell, both of Baptist Hill.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy has two players on the roster: defensive back Dante Campbell and running back Zion Coker. Other schools represented on the roster include Fort Dorchester, Summerville, Wando, Stratford and Berkeley.

“There are some good football schools in that area,” Boyd said. “We see that as a very strong recruiting area for our football team and we plan on making ourselves known in Charleston for years to come.”

Boyd says one major setback has been the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Like every other college program, the Flying Fleet haven't been able to conduct spring practices and may face an altered schedule as the 2020-2021 season approaches.

But at least other schools have video from the previous season to study. Erskine is truly starting from scratch.

But Boyd says everything is “full speed ahead” for the moment. So until he gets word of some type of change, he’ll be busy working on ways to fit two months' worth of workouts into just a few weeks.

“We’re essentially going to have to condense spring and fall camps into three weeks,” Boyd said. “But we already had challenges with starting a new program anyway. So we’ll take this in stride and do our best to have our guys ready.”