South Carolina's commitments began rolling in first thing Wednesday morning. Stay tuned for the day's updates.
Zacch Pickens, the state's "Mr. Football" winner and one of the MVPs of the Shrine Bowl, sent in his paperwork early. He is the highest-rated recruit Will Muschamp has signed at USC.
Cornerback Johnny Dixon, a coveted prospect from Florida, was the day's first surprise signee. He picked the Gamecocks over claimed offers from Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, and Auburn.
Officially Gamecocks:
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Home/High School
Joseph Anderson DE 6-4 265 Murfreesboro, Tenn./Oakland
Johnny Dixon CB 5-11 170 Tampa, Fla./Chamberlain
Rodricus Fitten DE 6-3 220 Atlanta/Washington
Mark Fox OL 6-5 290 Miami/Northwestern
Kevin Harris RB 5-10 225 Hinesville, Ga./Bradwell Institute
Tyquan Johnson WR 6-3 195 Sylvania, Ga./Fork Union Military
Traevon Kenion TE 6-4 212 Wake Forest, N.C./Wake Forest
Jakai Moore OL 6-6 295 Nokesville, Va./Patriot
Kevion Mullins ATH 6-2 205 Memphis, Tenn./Whitehaven
Vincent Murphy OL 6-4 280 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas
Jaylen Nichols DT 6-6 290 Charlotte/Myers Park
Zacch Pickens DE 6-4 267 Anderson/T.L. Hanna
KeShawn Toney TE 6-3 230 Williston/Williston-Elko