Zacch Pickens is Will Muschamp's first five-star recruit at South Carolina. File/AP

South Carolina's commitments began rolling in first thing Wednesday morning. Stay tuned for the day's updates.

Zacch Pickens, the state's "Mr. Football" winner and one of the MVPs of the Shrine Bowl, sent in his paperwork early. He is the highest-rated recruit Will Muschamp has signed at USC.

Cornerback Johnny Dixon, a coveted prospect from Florida, was the day's first surprise signee. He picked the Gamecocks over claimed offers from Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, and Auburn. 

Officially Gamecocks:

Name           Pos.   Ht.    Wt.    Home/High School

Joseph Anderson        DE       6-4       265      Murfreesboro, Tenn./Oakland

Johnny Dixon CB       5-11     170      Tampa, Fla./Chamberlain

Rodricus Fitten           DE       6-3       220      Atlanta/Washington

Mark Fox        OL       6-5       290      Miami/Northwestern

Kevin Harris   RB       5-10     225      Hinesville, Ga./Bradwell Institute

Tyquan Johnson          WR      6-3       195      Sylvania, Ga./Fork Union Military

Traevon Kenion          TE       6-4       212      Wake Forest, N.C./Wake Forest

Jakai Moore    OL       6-6       295      Nokesville, Va./Patriot

Kevion Mullins          ATH    6-2       205      Memphis, Tenn./Whitehaven

Vincent Murphy         OL       6-4       280      Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

Jaylen Nichols            DT       6-6       290      Charlotte/Myers Park

Zacch Pickens DE       6-4       267      Anderson/T.L. Hanna

KeShawn Toney         TE       6-3       230      Williston/Williston-Elko

