Early signees at The Citadel on Wednesday include a lineman from James Island and a linebacker from 8,000 miles away.
The Citadel announced Tereis Drayton, a 6-2, 270-pound lineman from James Island Charter High School, as one of its early signees the first day of the early signing period. He was chosen for the North-South All-Star Game.
Another early signee was linebacker Hayden Williamson, a 6-1, 210-pounder from Kubasaki High School in Okinawa, Japan. Kubasaki is a Dept. of Defense school on the island of Okinawa, almost 8,000 miles from Charleston.
Other early signees announced Wednesday morning include Remus Bulmer, a graduate-student transfer running back from Sam Houston State. Bulmer, 5-7 and 185 pounds, ran for more than 2,000 career yards at Sam Houston State.
Also siging early were linebacker Michael McDowell from Boiling Springs High School; lineman Robert Harbor from Richmond, Texas; and defensive back Jake Kenison from Hillcrest High School; and linebacker Jaloveon Lagroon from T.L. Hanna High School.
Check back for updates.