CLEMSON — As most college football teams were, Clemson was at it up and early Wednesday morning for the early National Signing Day period, receiving the official faxes from the very people who will one day soon be the faces of the program.
Dabo Swinney and his staff hit the road immediately after Clemson's ACC Championship victory to see who else they could land on the recruiting trail, though many of the Tigers' Wednesday signees have already been committed to the program.
Sheridan Jones was the first of the bunch to send in his fax, doing so as early as 7:07 a.m. to start things off.
Below is a list of Clemson's new signees as they were officially announced by the school. Follow along for live updates:
9:02 a.m. - Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, 6-4, 271, Lagos, Nigeria/River Rogue (MI)
9:00 a.m. - Chez Mellusi, RB, 6-1, 205, Naples, Fla./Naples
8:42 a.m. - Tyler Davis, DL, 6-1, 293, Apopka, Fla./Wekiva
8:29 a.m. - Etinosa Reuben, DL, 6-3, 275, Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill South
8:27 a.m. - Bryton Constantin, LB, 6-2.5, 207, Baton Rouge, La./University Lab
8:18 a.m. - Brannon Spector, WR, 6-1, 185, Calhoun, Ga./Calhoun
8:17 a.m. - LaVonta Bentley, LB, 6-0, 220, Birmingham, Ala./Jackson-Olin
8:12 a.m. - Kane Patterson, LB, 6-1, 225, Brentwood, Tenn./Christ Presbyterian Academy
8:06 a.m. Hunter Rayburn, OL, 6-4, 320, Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola
8:05 a.m. - Joseph Charleston, DB, 6-2, 190, Milton, Ga./Milton
7:53 a.m. - Logan Cash, DL, 6-3.5, 252, Winder, Ga./Winder Barrow
7:50 a.m. Jaelyn Lay, TE, 6-6, 220, Atlanta/Riverdale
7:38 a.m. - Taisun Phommachanh, QB, 6-3, 197, Bridgeport, Conn./Avon Old Farms School
7:36 a.m. - Jalyn Phillips, DB, 6-0, 198, Lawrenceville, Ga./Archer
7:29 a.m. - Lannden Zanders, DB, 6-0, 190, Shelby, N.C./Crest
7:27 a.m. - Tayquon Johnson, DL, 6-2, 293, Williamsport, Md./Williamsport
7:26 a.m. - Frank Ladson, WR, 6-3, 178, Miami/South Dade
7:25 a.m. - Greg Williams, LB, 6-3, 235, Swansea/Swansea
7:20 a.m. - Kaleb Boateng, OL, 6-4, 293, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Fort Lauderdale
7:19 a.m. - Aidan Swanson, P, 6-3, 165, Tampa, Fla./IMG Academy
7:18 a.m. Andrew Booth Jr., DB, 6-1, 188, Dacula, Ga./Archer
7:13 a.m. Ray Thornton, DB, 6-2, 198, Columbus, Ga./Central Phenix City (AL)
7:11 a.m. Keith McGuire, LB, 6-1.5, 210, Media, Pa./Malvern Prep
7:08 a.m. Davis Allen, TE, 6-5, 220, Calhoun, Ga./Calhoun
7:07 a.m. Sheridan Jones, DB, 6-1, 175, Norfolk, Va./Maury