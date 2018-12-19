Early signees at The Citadel on Wednesday include a lineman from James Island and a linebacker from 8,000 miles away.
The Citadel announced Tereis Drayton, a 6-2, 270-pound lineman from James Island Charter High School, as one of its early signees the first day of the early signing period. He was chosen for the North-South All-Star Game.
Another early signee was linebacker Hayden Williamson, a 6-1, 210-pounder from Kubasaki High School in Okinawa, Japan. Kubasaki is a Dept. of Defense school on the island of Okinawa, almost 8,000 miles from Charleston.
Other early signees announced Wednesday morning include Remus Bulmer, a graduate-student transfer running back from Sam Houston State. Bulmer, 5-7 and 185 pounds, ran for more than 2,000 career yards at Sam Houston State.
Also siging early were linebacker Michael McDowell from Boiling Springs High School; lineman Robert Harbor from Richmond, Texas; and defensive back Jake Kenison from Hillcrest High School; and linebacker Jaloveon Lagroon from T.L. Hanna High School.
Letters of intent also came in from Shrine Bowl linebackers Logan Billings and Michael McDowell from Boiling Springs; linebacker Nic Rogers from Blythewood; defensive back Antareus Pressley from Belton-Honea Path; linebacker Jay Lagroon from T.L. Hanna; and Andy Davis, a defensive back/receiver from Canton, Ga.
West Ashley quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins on Wednesday posted on Twitter that he'd received a preferred walk-on offer from The Citadel.
• The Citadel had three players named to the HERO Sports Freshman All-America Team announced this week. Punter Matthew Campbell and center Haden Haas were first-team selections, while defensive back Chris Beverly earned honorable mention recognition.
Also, long-snapper Patrick Keefe was named third-team All-America by STATS.
