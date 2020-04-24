Limestone hires former Wofford star who spoiled FCS hopes for Citadel, CSU

Former Wofford football star Devin Watson, who is probably best known in the Lowcountry for what he did to The Citadel and Charleston Southern in the 2016 FCS playoffs, is joining the coaching staff at Limestone College.

Watson will coach defensive backs at Limestone, which went 3-8 last season.

“Devin was a highly decorated player at Wofford,” said Brian Turk, head coach at Limestone. “He has a great understanding of the game and tremendous knowledge and ownership of the defensive back position.”

Watson played cornerback for the Terriers from 2015 to 2018. He lettered all four seasons and was named All-Southern Conference twice in that span.

That includes the 2016 campaign when Wofford faced Charleston Southern in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Watson recorded two fourth-quarter interceptions to help the Terriers escape with a 15-14 victory.

The following week in a second-round playoff game against The Citadel, Watson picked off a pass in the final minute of the game and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown that sealed Wofford's victory. The Terriers lost in the quarterfinals to Youngstown State in double overtime.

Watson graduated in 2018 and is working on his MBA at Shorter College. He’ll continue that work while coaching at Limestone.

“I'm very excited to be a part of the Limestone family,” said Watson, who is from Gainesville, Fla. “I look forward to getting to know our student-athletes, and to work with a great coaching staff to help the football program reach its goals.”