COLUMBIA — South Carolina did enough to win … and far too much to lose.
The Gamecocks dropped their second straight season opener Friday, 6-5 in 11 innings to Liberty, making Mark Kingston the first USC coach to lose his first two season-openers since Ted Petoskey in 1940 and 1941. Fittingly, the winning run came on an avoidable mistake.
Reliever John Gilreath, after a wild pitch had already gotten the Flames’ Tyler Galazin to third base with two outs, threw a 2-2 pitch that catcher Chris Cullen had no chance to nab. The ball squirted through Cullen’s legs for a free pass home.
“It was just a pitch that bounced in a place we couldn’t block it. Can’t have that. Can’t have that with a guy at third base,” Kingston said. “He needs to learn from that and understand that’s just not acceptable.”
It ended a day where USC (0-1) twice blew the lead, the most crushing when closer Sawyer Bridges served up a two-out, game-tying homer in the ninth. Bridges struck out six of his nine batters but was left regretting his one mistake.
He shared that sentiment with many Gamecocks. They didn’t play perfectly, but they played well enough to win. After T.J. Hopkins smashed a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth, all they needed was three outs.
They got two. Then they couldn’t get that big hit when they put runners on in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings. And that brought up the other flubs.
Four wild pitches and a passed ball to give Liberty five free bases. Three outs on the paths because of dreadful baserunning. The Gamecocks were lucky to get a go-ahead run in the fifth when Andrew Eyster blooped a two-out pitch between three fielders while Cullen was running from second base on contact.
Supposed top starter Carmen Mlodzinski labored through four innings, struggling to close out batters after getting ahead. He was one pitch from escaping the third with a 3-0 lead but served up a full-count double down the line to Cam Locklear, who tied the game.
Then there was leadoff batter Noah Campbell, who hit so well in the summer Cape Cod League he was nearly named MVP. He clearly didn’t face any of Liberty’s pitchers while there, as he struck out five times Friday, a stat line that had folks looking to see if there was an official term for it (there is — a “platinum sombrero.”)
The Gamecocks scored their other four runs on Hopkins’ homer and a three-run blast from freshman Brady Allen in his first collegiate at-bat. They had 10 hits, seven for extra bases. It was more than good enough to win.
Yet one pitch several would like to have back and too many failed at-bats lost their opener for the second straight season. It also extended a bullpen that was already thin and inexperienced to begin with, leaving the rest of the series, and games Tuesday and Wednesday, in doubt.
USC began this way last year and wound up one win from the College World Series. Kingston said in the preseason that his theme for this year was, “Don’t panic.”
“I just think that it’s the team’s mindset to come to the ballpark tomorrow and flush this game away,” Hopkins said.
They’re going to have to. Again.