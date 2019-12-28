Adin Daniels scored 22 points and Cameron Scott added 15 points to lead Lexington past Summerville, 49-39, in the semifinals of the Modie Risher Classic Saturday night at Burke High School.
With the victory, the Wildcats will advance to the finals and face the winner of the Burke-Hedgesville (W.Va.) in the championship game Monday night.
The Wildcats (9-5) jumped to an early lead behind the shooting of Daniels and Scott, who is an eighth-grader, and smothering defensive effort taking a 23-11 lead at halftime.
The Green Wave (7-7) responded with a strong effort in the third quarter, collecting 15 points, but Daniels and Scott combined 14 points for Lexington in the third quarter.
The Modie Risher Classic is area’s oldest boys tournament. The tournament began in 1967 and is named for former high school coach, administrator and official Modie Risher.
The championship game of the three-day tournament is scheduled for Monday night.
Summerville was led by sophomore Javari Stephens, who finished with a team-high 14 points, while Matty Foor added 11 points.
Military Magnet 42, Swansea 38
Xavier White scored 14 points and Trevon Spillers added nine points to lead Military Magnet past Swansea, 42-38, Saturday afternoon.
Military Magnet (9-2) trailed 36-31 entering the final quarter, but held the Tigers to just two points over the final eight minutes of the game. The Eagles outscored the Tigers, 11-2, during the fourth quarter.
White connected on four 3-pointers, all coming in the second half of the game.
Swansea (2-10) was led by M.J. Reed with 11 points.
Central Bucks West 48, Colleton County 40
Dan Miller scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead a balanced scoring attack as Central Bucks West High School past Colleton Country, 48-40, Saturday.
The Bucks (8-3) connected on five 3-pointers, including four in the first half to take a 25-16 lead headed into the locker room. The Bucks are from Doylestown, Penn.
Colleton County was led By Stephan Gadsden’s 15 points, while Alex Sherrill chipped in 14 points in the loss for the Bulldogs.