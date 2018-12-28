Lew Stallworth is a basketball junkie. If it's on TV and involves a ball and a hoop, he's there.

"Any level of basketball, he loves," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom says of his new point guard. "Lew will talk NBA with you; he'll talk WNBA with you. Now that's kind of scary."

No surprise, then, that Stallworth knew about The Citadel before Bulldog coaches knew about him.

"I was watching a UCLA game when Lonzo Ball was playing (in 2016-17)," said Stallworth, who played high school basketball in the Los Angeles area. "And the announcers talked about how UCLA played at the second-fastest pace in the nation, behind The Citadel.

"That was the first time I heard of The Citadel. I did my own research and learned about how prolific of a scoring team they were."

Two years later, Stallworth finds himself at the controls of that prolific scoring team. A graduate-student transfer on his third Division I team and some 2,500 miles from home, Stallworth is averaging 17.5 points, 6.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds for a 9-2 Citadel team that is off to its best start since 1979-80.

The 6-1, 200-pounder, who played previously at Texas-El Paso and Texas-Rio Grande Valley, is one of only two players to rank in the Southern Conference's top 10 in scoring, assists and rebounds, joining Furman center Matt Rafferty.

Stallworth already has been named the SoCon player of the week twice as the Bulldogs prepare for their final non-conference game of the season, at 1 p.m. Saturday against visiting Longwood.

"We thought he'd be a good engine for us and the way we play," said Baucom, whose team leads the nation in scoring offense at 99.5 ppg. "But Lew has exceeded all expectations."

For Stallworth, his success so far at The Citadel is made even sweeter by the long road he traveled to get to Charleston. He played 79 games at the D-I level at UTEP and Rio Grande, averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 assists while starting 33 games.

But his career never blossomed the way he thought it might at either place.

"At UTEP, I had a senior guard in front of me and didn't play as much," he said. "And I didn't feel like the way they wanted to play suited my game; they were more slow it down, get into sets and the point guard didn't score a lot."

Stallworth transferred then to Rio Grande, which plays in the Western Athletic Conference. After a redshirt year, he played 60 games across two seasons, starting 32 games and averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 assists. After a coaching change and with a degree in hand, Stallworth decided to seek a third school for his graduate-student season.

And last March, The Citadel found itself suddenly in the market for a new point guard when sophomore Frankie Johnson transferred.

"We had to have a quick fix," Baucom said. Assistant coach Willie Bell found the solution.

"We knew we needed a point guard who could finish at the rim," Bell said. "Lew is 6-1 with a strong body frame, could really pound the ball and was a good passer. With the shooters we have, we needed a guy who could finish through contact at the rim.

"Already this year, you see towards the end of games that teams try to take away our 3-point shooters, and Lew has the opportunity to get to the rim and finish. And he has so far."

Wisconsin-Milwaukee and San Jose State also wanted Stallworth. But all it took for Stallworth was a few scrimmages with Citadel seniors Zane Najdawi, Matt Frierson and Quayson Williams and fellow newcomer Connor Kern to see how he would fit in with the Bulldogs.

"The first person I really connected with was Matt," Stallworth said of Frierson, who is shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range and averaging 17.5 ppg. "He's the best shooter in the country, and I got to see where he likes the ball and where he likes his shot. It's hard to get him open shots sometimes because of the way people play him.

"With Zane, I saw right away how he's so versatile, an inside-outside guy. I tried not to come in like I was going to take anybody's spot. It was just, 'Let's work hard and if everybody has the same dreams and goals, I think we can be really special.'"

Special enough that Stallworth, the son of a pastor, wonders what might have been had he found The Citadel earlier in his career.

"I think about that every day," he said. "Maybe if I had been here a little earlier, things could have been different. But every man's path is different, and I try not to look back on the past.

"I'm grateful to be here now, and God leads you on different paths to learn different things."