The party began Monday night, as thousands packed the streets of downtown Clemson to watch their beloved Tigers win a second college football national championship in three years.

And the Clemson celebrations will continue through the week, as the national championship trophy makes a tour of the Upstate and Clemson honors its conquering heroes with a parade on Saturday.

Clemson completed a perfect 15-0 season and won the third national title in school history with a 44-16 beatdown of Alabama on Monday night in Santa Clara, Calif.

Still haven’t went to sleep. 😬 — John Simpson (@TheReal_74) January 8, 2019

According to a Clemson spokesman, the Tigers' flight home from the West Coast will arrive at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport at about 9 p.m. That should put the team buses back at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Trophy tour

The national championship trophy, kissed by Tigers' star Christian Wilkins in the postgame celebration on Monday, will be on view for fans in the Clemson area on Thursday and Friday.

The trophy will be at the Bi-Lo store in Seneca from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; the address is 191 Bi-Lo Plaza.

And from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, the trophy — handmade from 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel, and weighing 50 pounds — will be on display at the Walmart Supercenter at 1286 18 Mile Road in Central.

Parade plans

Clemson will host a parade starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, including players, coaches, administrators, guests, the Tiger Band, cheerleaders, Rally Cats and mascots.

The parade will start at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street, and will proceed to Highway 93, turning left on 93 in front of Bowman Field. The parade will take a right onto Calhoun Drive and then a right on Fort Hill Street, and will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium.

There also will be a stadium celebration on Saturday, with gates opening at 7 a.m. Highlights from the title game will play on the videoboard, and then the parade will be shown live when it starts at 9 a.m.

After the parade reaches the stadium, the celebration inside will begin at about 10:30 a.m., with fans hearing from coaches, players and guests.

Check back for updates.