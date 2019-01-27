He shot backyard hoops with Jerry West, played two-on-two with Pistol Pete Maravich and tried to recruit David Thompson to The Citadel.
Les Robinson called fouls on Wilt Chamberlain, replaced the late Jimmy Valvano, and competed against coaching legends Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski.
And he's got at least one story to tell, and probably many more, about every one of them.
Robinson's 50-plus years in college basketball — from a player at North Carolina State to coaching stints at The Citadel, East Tennessee State and N.C. State, to jobs as athletic director at the same three schools — have put him in contact with almost every important figure in the sport over the last half century.
Robinson, now 77 and a resident of Sullivan's Island, has put all those stories down in a new book, "Around in Circles," written by Citadel graduate and noted author Thomas McQueeney.
McQueeney compares Robinson with "Forrest Gump," the movie character, played by Tom Hanks, who found himself at the center of several defining historical events of the 20th century.
"Les has been around basketball from his early childhood, and it's almost Forrest Gumpian as to where he's been and who he knows," McQueeney said. "The book is really a who's who of basketball that's been his life. And Les has these amazing powers of recall where he can tell a story that's entertaining and heart-warming and most of the time funny.
"The stories are timeless."
Anybody who has met the voluble Robinson has probably heard at least one of his tales. Setting them all down in print was an arduous task that McQueeney began nine years ago.
"It was hours and hours of stories," said McQueeney, who has written nine books, including "The Rise of Charleston," that includes essays and interviews about the city covering the 1950s through 1970s.
"I recorded a bunch of it, which goes against my nature," he said. "But there was so much, and I did those recordings over the years."
The book covers Robinson's childhood days in West Virginia, where his dad was a noted high school coach.
"My life changed," Robinson said, the day childhood hero Jerry West — then a freshman at West Virginia University, later to become the model for the familiar NBA logo — came over to the Robinson house to shoot hoops in the backyard.
Robinson went on to play at N.C. State, where he played pickup games with a high school phenom named Pete Maravich, who later earned fame as "Pistol Pete" and the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history with 44.2 points per game.
"I saw the Pistol doing things in Reynolds Coliseum that I thought were impossible," Robinson says in the book.
It was also at N.C. State that Robinson refereed an NBA practice game featuring Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain and his Philadelphia 76er teammates. Some of the 76ers didn't like Robinson's calls and got in his face. Then, Wilt intervened, all 7-foot-1 and 275 pounds of him.
"I realized that the biggest, strongest man I had ever met had just stood up as my protector," Robinson recalled. "I was golden for the rest of the scrimmage."
Robinson went on to coach at The Citadel — where he remains just one of two coaches to win 20 games in a season with the Bulldogs — and N.C. State, where he succeeded the late Jim Valvano. He fought ACC battles with Dean Smith, Coach K and Bobby Cremins, who remains a close friend.
As head coach at The Citadel, he got in early on future N.C. State star David Thompson, then a high school standout in Shelby, N.C. He stopped in for a game just before Christmas during Thompson's junior season.
"I told my wife I'd watch a half and then head home," Robinson said. "I was the only college coach in the gym, and I watched him play a half and called her back and said, 'I'm staying overnight here.' I took him to breakfast the next day to talk about The Citadel, but a month or two later, everything hits the fan and everyone is recruiting him and I'm out of the picture."
At his side through it all was his wife, Barbara, who died in 2017. They met in grade school when they were 12, and married in 1963.
"The last year and a half have been the toughest of my life," Robinson said. "But having my family here, my children and grandchildren, has been a great help. And of course all our friends from over the years.
"I tell people that the book is not about me, not about what I've accomplished," he said. "It's about what I've seen and what I've happened to witness. You can't make this stuff up."
"Sometimes I've been at the right place at the right time, and sometimes the wrong place at the right time."
The book is available at The Citadel Bookstore and at amazon.com.