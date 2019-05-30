There's more to women's golf than Korea, despite what Hank Haney might think.
And a look at the leaderboard after Thursday's opening round of the U.S. Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston reflected that.
There are 29 countries represented in this year's tournament, and the top seven spots and ties on the leaderboard include players from seven different countries -- Japan, Germany, France, Korea, Mexico, China and the U.S.
On Wednesday on his SiriusXM radio show, the famous golf instructor predicted that a Korean would win the U.S. Women's Open title and said he couldn't name six players on the LPGA Tour except for those with the last name of Lee.
Haney's remarks drew immediate reaction from LPGA golfers who said the comments were racist and sexist. Haney apologized, but it was reported that his show did not appear on the SiriusXM schedule for Thursday and Friday. It is scheduled to resume Monday.
Golfers at the Country Club of Charleston said Thursday they celebrate that diversity.
First-round leader Mamiko Higa of Japan said "the best players from all the world coming to play in this tournament, so I think definitely this is going to be the world championship, the highest level I have ever played."
Nelly Korda, who is tied for fifth after an opening 69, loves the cultural exposure.
"You meet so many interesting people out here," Korda said. "You're friends with people from different cultures, that it's cool to talk about. It's my third year on Tour, so by now I've kind of traveled a lot, experienced different cultures and I'm pretty friendly with most of the players out here."
"I think we're probably the most diverse professional sport out there," said Emma Talley, who won the 2013 U.S. Women's Amateur at the Country Club of Charleston. "It's awesome. Your mind just expands when you come out here. You meet people rom all different countries. If I ever want to go on a good vacation, I have a lot of friends to stop by and see."
Beating the heat
Talley wasn't surprised at the Lowcountry heat, having won the Women's Amateur that was played here in August. She revealed Thursday that a couple of players have a unique way of dealing with the heat.
Talley, who shot an opening-round 70, said she has become friends with the Jutanugarn sisters, defending champion Ariya (first-round 72) and Moriya (opening 71), who are from Thailand.
"The Jutanugarn sisters' mom gave me a little Thai medicine thing last week to beat the heat. It's all greens. So, yeah, I'm learning every day from them. The Thai girls are awesome," Talley said, explaining that it was a a green plant that you inhale.
"I did try it. It's a little strong...it's supposed to help you kind of rejuvenate. Mo and Ariya do use it. I don't really know what it is. You smell it and that's it. And then you take off."
Sumo golf
First-round leader Higa and her fiancee Ikioi Shota are quite the professional athlete pairing, a 5-3 world-class golfer and a 6-4, 373-pound world-class sumo wrestler. The two met in 2015 when Higa watched Shota compete, and he bought her a $100,000 engagement ring.
Study time
Andrea Lee's focus isn't completely on golf this week. The junior from Stanford, who opened the tournament with a 2-under-par 69, has had school work to deal with.
"I had an essay to write. It was due last night, but my teacher got back to me at like 9 p.m. saying, 'Oh, I'll give you a one-day extension. I pretty much just finished it," Lee said.
"It's tough to balance school and golf sometimes, but you kind of get used to it, I guess, at Stanford."
The essay was for an ethics and bioengineering class and had to be 900 words, but she said the instructors are very strict on the word count.
"I have final papers to write now for next week," Lee said. "I'm not done with school yet. I finish, I think, next Friday. But I have papers due next week too, so I'll probably get started on those, and you'll see me in the lobby again."
Attendance
USGA officials said Thursday that attendance numbers would not be released, but Country Club of Charleston member and general chairman Frank Ford III had a huge grin on his face as he observed the large number of spectators who were on the course.
"We're very happy with the crowd today," Ford said.