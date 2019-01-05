Mount Pleasant's Lea Anne Brown continues to be one of the state's top golfers, earning her fifth straight Women's South Carolina Golf Association Senior Player of the Year for 2018.
Brown, a member of the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame, accumulated 1,275 points during the past year, easily outdistancing runner-up Betty Armbruster of Simpsonville, who finished with 900.5 points.
Brown qualified for both the U.S. Golf Association's Women's Mid-Amateur and Women's Senior Amateur, advancing to the Round of 32 in the latter event.
Brown and partner Lea Venable finished second at the WSCGA Team Championship, fifth at the WSCGA Senior Women's Amateur and won the Senior Amateur division in the South Carolina Women's Open.
Brown finished 14th in the WSCGA Player of the Year standings, won by Dawn Woodard of Greer. Woodard won the title for the seventh time in the past eight years. Woodard lost in the first round of the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur, won the 2018 WSCGA Team Championship with partner Sue Churchich, finished second in the WSCGA State Amateur and won the South Carolina Women's Open played at Seabrook Island.
Abigail Schimpf of Daniel Island, who recently was named the South Carolina Junior Golf Association Beth Daniel Player of the Year, finished in a tie for 15th and Victoria Tsurutis of Charleston finished 18th.
Hurricane Junior Golf Tour at Kiawah
Entries are being accepted for the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour's Kiawah Island Junior Open, which will be played Feb. 2-3 at Oak Point Golf Club. The event is open to boys and girls ages 8-18. Registration information is available at hjgt.org.
Aces
David Puckhaber, Dec. 31, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 11, 157 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Justin Lee.
Dan Coy, Jan. 3, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 3, 124 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: John Baker, Tony Vaccaro, Mike Bates, John Fender, Alex Staines.
