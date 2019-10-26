A federal judge on Friday dismissed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the College of Charleston, athletic director Matt Roberts and former school president Glenn McConnell.
In a lawsuit filed in July, former College of Charleston assistant baseball coach Jeffrey Whitfield was hoping to collect damages from the school after he was fired along with former head baseball coach Matt Heath.
Whitfield claimed in the suit that there was “no rhyme or reason to his termination.” This was just weeks after the school agreed to pay Heath $350,000 to settle his wrongful termination lawsuit.
Whitfield’s firing came about a month after Heath was fired by Roberts.
According to Whitfield’s suit, he was “excelling in his role as assistant coach so much that on or around the summer of 2017, coach Heath went to Roberts and requested that Whitfield receive a raise."
U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel dismissed the case because Whitfield “failed to support a claim for civil conspiracy among the College, McConnell and Roberts.”
Gergel went on to rule that Whitfield was an “at will” employee and under state law can be terminated at any time.
“The College specifies: you are an 'at-will' employee and may be terminated at any time, with or without cause, except as otherwise prohibited by law,’” Gergel wrote in his findings. “Under South Carolina law, an at-will public employee has no property interest in his employment cognizable under the due process clause.’”