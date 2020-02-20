$108,000 later, former Academic Magnet golfer 'ahead of where I thought I'd be' at age 24

Panic would have likely set in for Andrew Novak a few years ago when he first graduated from Wofford and became a professional golfer.

But after posting a triple bogey early in his round Saturday at a tournament in Lakewood, Fla., the Mount Pleasant native was as calm as ever.

“I just looked at my caddie, and we both knew we just had to get to work,” said Novak. “So I locked in and just stayed focused.”

It worked. The former golf standout at Academic Magnet composed himself and finished the round with a 6-under-par 66, then shot 66 on Sunday to win the LECOM Suncoast Classic by one stroke.

The victory, his first on the Korn Ferry Tour, came with a $108,000 check, bringing his career earnings to more than $240,000.

While the money is nice, Novak is more excited about his ranking on the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental tour that features golfers trying to reach the PGA Tour.

With his victory Sunday, Novak sits atop the standings for the Korn Ferry Tour. And he's almost guaranteed to earn his PGA Tour playing card for 2021.

“It would be great to get that opportunity,” said Novak. “The PGA Tour is the peak of our sport and so making it there is something you definitely want to do.”

The excitement is mounting, but Novak isn’t getting too far ahead of himself — something he learned years ago at Academic Magnet. There, golf coach Jason Stackhouse teaches patience and strategy to young golfers.

“He was one of those kids who eats, sleeps and drinks golf,” Stackhouse said. “He was on our state championship team as a freshman, and you can just tell how much he loves the sport when you’re around him.”

For Stackhouse, his former student’s success provides motivation to his current group of golfers. Seeing a fellow Lowcountry native competing on a professional level lets them know they can reach those heights as well, he said.

“It also brings attention to the number of good players we have in the Charleston area,” Stackhouse added. “We really have a strong golf culture here, and Andrew is proof of that.”

Novak, whose next tournament is the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in a few weeks, said it’s important to take some time to appreciate where he is and what he's accomplished.

That includes a prestigious career at Wofford, where he was the only golfer in school history to qualify for the NCAA Regionals twice, and he holds records for lowest tournament total and most career wins at the college.

“It’s kind of cool to sit back and think to myself that I’m only 24,” Novak said. “I’m already ahead of where I thought I’d be at this point, and it’s really a blessing to be in this position.”