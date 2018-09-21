In a battle of teams ranked in the Class AAAAA top-10, the Berkeley Stags scored on a seven-yard pass from Eric Tuttle to D.J. Chisolm with 33 seconds left in the game to lift the Stags to a 34-30 win over Summerville on John McKissick Field.
Tuttle finished the game with 265 yards passing and four touchdowns, two to Chisolm, and guided the game-winning 57-yard drive after Berkeley fell behind, 30-27, late in the fourth quarter.
“I think there was two pretty good football teams out here tonight,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “I think, if we can stay healthy, both teams can make a run in the playoffs. This was a great game. Two teams really battling to win a physical game.”
Chisolm finished the game with seven catches for 118 yards, including a 69-yard catch and run to give Berkeley a 17-0 lead with 1:01 left in the first quarter.
Tuttle also hit Dervon Pesnell with a 35-yard scoring pass on Berkeley’s first drive of the game. Pesnell had six catches for 120 yards and added a 12-yard scoring catch in the second half.
Berkeley running back Keshawn Wicks added 145 yards on the ground, gaining 95 in the second half.
Summerville rallied from the early deficit, sparked by a 99-yard punt return by Derrick Larry to cut the gap to 17-10 deficit at the half.
The Green Wave dominated the third quarter as senior quarterback Johnathan Bennett tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Andre Banks to tie the game at 17.
On Summerville’s next drive, Bennett guided another long drive, capping it with a 17-yard touchdown run with 2:41 left in the third. Summerville missed the extra point, but led for the first time, 23-17.
Wicks took over the next drive for Berkeley, ripping off runs of 27 and 32 yards. Tuttle hit Pesnell with a 12-yard pass and the extra point gave the Stags a 24-23 lead with 11:46 to play in the game.
After Summerville fumbled the ensuing pooch kick, Josh Simmons added a 29-yard field goal for the Stags, pushing the lead to 27-23.
Bennett again provided the answer, directing a 66-yard drive for the lead. After hitting Brody Hopkins for a 44-yard gain, the 6-1, 215-pound Liberty commitment dove in from a yard out to give Summerville a 30-27 lead with 3:37 left in the game.
The lead didn't last long.
Tuttle and Wicks went to work for the game-winning drive as Wicks had a 20-yard run early on. Tuttle and Pesnell combined on an 18-yard pass to set the Stags up at the Summerville seven. Chisolm caught the game-winner on the next play.
Bennett led Summerville with 191 yards passing and 87 yards on the ground.
“I hate that we lost the game, but this is what Summerville and Berkeley should be like,” Summerville head coach Joe Call said. “This is what it was like when I played in this game. Two heavyweights going at it. It came down to who had the ball last. I am really proud of the way we fought back. We just came up a little short in the end.”
Summerville now holds a 46-19 edge in the overall series with Berkeley, but the Stags have won the last two meetings.
“It means a lot to these kids, no doubt,” Robinson said. “These guys know all the history. Their dads and uncles and cousins played in this rivalry. I’m happy for all of them, all of the Berkeley fans.”
Summerville (3-2) will face rival Ashley Ridge in the region 8-AAAAA opener next week. The Stags (4-0) will host Wando in the region 7-AAAAA opener.