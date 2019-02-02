As College of Charleston broke the huddle and walked onto the court trailing by a point with less than 30 seconds to play, Grant Riller went straight up to Sam Miller and told him not to be shy about making the pass.
When Towson’s defense settled, Riller gave Miller a knowing look and broke to the basket behind his Tigers defender.
Miller, a junior transfer from Dayton University, got the ball at the top of the key, took a dribble and then made the perfect back-door pass to Riller, who finished on a reverse layup to give the Cougars a 54-53 lead with 10 seconds to play.
It was just the way they drew it up during the timeout.
WATCH: The game-winning basket from Grant Riller @G_getsbuckets off a great pass from Sam Miller that gave @CofCBasketball a 1 point win over Towson @Live5News pic.twitter.com/qmSKLp3Hhr— Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) February 3, 2019
Riller finished with 12 points and freshman Zep Jasper added 12 points of his own to lead College of Charleston past Towson, 54-53, Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 4,194 at TD Arena.
It was the fourth straight win for Charleston, which improved to 18-6 overall and 7-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Cougars are still a half-game back of Northeastern, which beat Hofstra, 75-61, ending the nation’s longest winning streak, for second place. Towson, which had won three of its last four games going into Saturday, dropped to 8-16, 4-7.
Miller had little doubt that Riller would come up with the clutch play as long as he put the ball where it had to be.
“Coach Grant drew up the play in the huddle and Grant came up to me when we got on the court and said he was going,” said Miller, who finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists. “I knew to be decisive with my pass and as soon as I saw the guy’s head turn, I threw the ball where he couldn’t get it. Grant has good hands to keep it in bounds and make the layup.”
Ironically, the Cougars didn’t install Saturday’s final play until Friday’s practice.
“We talked about adding another action to a set play we’d been having some success with recently,” Grant said. “We added it (Friday). Sam Miller is a great passer. I just told Sam and Grant that they needed to be in sync. You’ve got to be of one accord and look each other in the eye and make sure. If you’re going to go backdoor, you’ve got to deliver and they just executed the play. Sam threw a beautiful pass and Grant laid it in. I think those kinds of games build endurance.”
It was a typical Charleston-Towson game, which features two of the top defensive teams in the CAA.
“We’ve played a couple of football games with them in the past, one I know was 40-37 a few years ago, so this wasn’t a big shocker that the game was in the 50s,” Grant said. “I knew this was going to be a tough game. I’m happy we sustained our spirit and found a way to get it done.”
With Riller and Jarrell Brantley struggling offensively, it was up to Jasper to fill the void, especially in the first half. Jasper made all four of his 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes.
“I felt like I couldn’t miss,” said Jasper, who was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
The Tigers had two chances to win the game, but failed to score in the final 10 seconds.
WHAT A FINISH! #comeCus pic.twitter.com/8ab2DOHJQ8— CofC Basketball (@CofCBasketball) February 2, 2019
Trending Up
- Grant has built his program around defense and the Cougars have certainly done their job the last four games.
After giving up a season-high 86 points in a loss to Hofstra on Jan. 19, the Cougars have kept their next four opponents under 60 points. The Cougars, who lead the CAA in scoring defense, have given up, 53, 59, 53, and 53 points to Elon, William & Mary, James Madison and Towson respectively in the last four games. That’s an average of 54.5 points a game for those keeping score at home.
“I just think we’ve gotten back to our identity,” Grant said. “When we went through that rough patch, I knew we needed to get back to who we were and that’s a team that plays defense at a high level and rebounds the basketball. This team has its own personality. This is the first time this team has been together. We’re trying to form who we are.”
- Freshman Jaylen Richard had another strong effort coming off the bench. The 6-4 freshman from Durham, N.C. had eight points Thursday night against William & Mary and had seven points Saturday against the Tigers.
In those two games, Richard was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
“He’s starting to figure things out,” Grant said. “He’s starting to become a consistent contributor for us off the bench. He’s given us a spark.”
Trending Down
- Towson’s gameplan was to be physical with Brantley and for the most part it worked to perfection.
Brantley’s 28-game streak of scoring in double figures came to end as the 6-9, 255-pound senior finished with seven points and nine rebounds and a frustration technical foul.
Brantley was just 3 of 13 from the floor and was never able to get to the rim with any consistency.
“Sometimes you just have to give the other team credit,” Grant said. “They wanted to make it tough on Jarrell and they did. They beat him up. There was contact on a lot of shots and he wasn’t getting the calls. But I can’t worry about that. The referees have to officiate and I have to coach. Every player is going to have a couple of games like that every year, this was Jarrell’s turn.”
- The Cougars continue to suffer through long scoring droughts during games.
Charleston had two of them against the Tigers. The Cougars were held scoreless for more than three minutes in the first half and went more than four minutes without a point early in the second half.
“We had some good looks at the basket,” Grant said. “It was a combination of not making some shots and Towson’s defense.”
Coming up
The Cougars went 4-0 during the homestand and will head out on the road to take on Delaware (Feb. 7) and Drexel (Feb. 9) next week.