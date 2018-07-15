ATLANTA — They don’t arrive until Thursday, and when they take their turn in front of the carnival that is SEC Media Days, they won’t say much. Call it a mix of good sense and being coached up by their superiors: South Carolina’s representatives won’t grandly proclaim their future or say anything remotely controversial.
It’s mid-July, not September, when hay needs to be made. It’s going to be discussed plenty over the next six weeks before the chance to play blissfully arrives, so while they’ll be asked about it plenty, don’t expect lengthy insightful answers.
“Is the offense fixed?”
That’s what everyone wants to know. It will be asked more politely (“Do you like Bryan McClendon’s new system?” “How has the offense adjusted to a tweaked style?”) but it’s only a nicer way of asking what needs to be known.
Will Muschamp doesn’t call the plays, hasn’t in any year since he’s been a head coach. But he knows it’s his responsibility to answer for it when any area of his program isn’t performing like it should, and he did that last year when he fired offensive coordinator Kurt Roper prior to the Outback Bowl.
The Gamecocks won eight regular-season games and were applauded thusly, but the stuttering offense was again a criticism. Losing top running back Rico Dowdle for five games, backup tight end K.C. Crosby for seven and the game-breaking talent of Deebo Samuel for 10 certainly didn’t help, nor did seeing chunks of the offensive line fall due to sprained ankles.
McClendon had the “co” removed from his co-offensive coordinator tag for the Outback and did well, his troops erasing a 16-point deficit late in the third quarter and winning 26-19, and he’s solely in charge of the play calls this year. Reports and glimpses have been positive — USC roared to life when it had to in Tampa, and spring ball displayed the bare minimum it needed to appease the fans.
There will be the same shown over preseason camp, just words detailing how comfortable the players are and what’s going on during Muschamp’s closed practices. The first time anyone other than USC will truly see how much a new approach has stuck will be the first time USC truly does — on Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina.
“Really trying to find out exactly what we can do well with this group. Each new year, you got a brand-new team,” McClendon said during spring ball. “The biggest thing that helps players is game experience. Players that know what it takes to go out there and play well on Saturdays … they know what it takes to prepare to get them to that point.”
The Gamecocks have that, returning every major player except tight end Hayden Hurst, a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens. While they lost pieces among the line, they’re replacing them with players who were often better than the ones they replaced last year, although Donell Stanley will play center for the first time after moving over from guard.
Quarterback Jake Bentley, a junior with 20 starts, said he likes the up-tempo approach, and all of it starts up front since the line is in charge of getting set and firing the ball to keep the defense off-balance. There was some of that in the spring — again, no need to show everything in the refrigerator if they only need a soda — but most of the work has to be done after the team reports for camp Aug. 2.
Expectations will be high (the Gamecocks are likely to be picked second in the SEC East in the preseason ballot and receive a lot of “dark horse” predictions this week). Everybody but Hurst has returned, giving USC (on paper) an experienced, lethal attack.
Six weeks to work on it, fine-tune it and then display it, to see just how much has been repaired.