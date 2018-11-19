CLEMSON — Smart Las Vegas oddsmakers expect a rout, no surprise.
But it will be up to the betting public to decide if a Monday pointspread in which No. 2 Clemson is favored over South Carolina by 25 or 25½ points (depending on the casino or online web site) climbs to a record high for the rivalry series.
More money coming in on Clemson will push the spread higher.
The 11-0 Tigers and 6-4 Gamecocks meet Saturday night at Death Valley (7 p.m., ESPN).
Here are the largest pointspreads in the series since 1995:
2016 at Clemson
Pointspread: Clemson by 26
Result: Clemson 56, South Carolina 7
2015 at Columbia
Pointspread: Clemson by 20½
Result: Clemson 37, South Carolina 32
1999 at Columbia
Pointspread: Clemson by 14½
Result: Clemson 31, South Carolina 21