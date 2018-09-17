CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence took his place at Clemson's press conference table Monday afternoon and immediately ran his fingers through his long, blond locks and all of their glory.
The Clemson freshman quarterback, laid back as ever, surveyed the room before him, then spotted a reporter with a camera and smiled.
"Do I have anything in my teeth?" Lawrence grinned, as he glided his tongue across the top row of his ivories.
No. His teeth looked good.
"I'm good?"
Yes.
"Appreciate it," he said.
Then he began.
The small talk and playful banter ahead of an interview that quickly turned into a detailed chat with Lawrence about life as a Clemson freshman quarterback, was just one snippet in the grand scheme of things when it was all said and done Monday.
But it also was a microcosm of a larger theme that comes along with Lawrence's presence: the flashy freshman is fazed by almost nothing.
Nothing seems to stress him out, pressure evades him and the spotlight that constantly follows his every move is but a dim inevitability that takes a backseat to his relaxed demeanor.
That is superior news for Clemson, who travels to Georgia Tech on Saturday to open conference play with Paul Johnson and his Yellow Jackets in Week 4. All signs point toward senior incumbent quarterback Kelly Bryant being healthy enough after a chest injury over the weekend to resume his normal role as the Tigers' starter, but in the off chance Bryant is not ready to go, there is Lawrence — who is.
From the moment the teenager stepped on Clemson's campus, it became apparent he could handle anything thrown his way. And this week, playing just 45 minutes from his home town in front of his friends and family, that likely will not change, regardless of his role.
"That's one thing we love about Trevor is he doesn't ever seem to get rattled and the moment's really not ever too big for him," said Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. "I mean, I think at Texas A&M, I think that was the largest crowd that we had ever played in in the history of Clemson football and he goes out there and his first pass is a (64-yard) touchdown. That's just kind of who he is, so I wouldn't expect anything less from him this week playing in Atlanta." Asked what exactly it is that allows him to block out all of the noise that comes both in person and via social media platforms, the ever-thoughtful Lawrence shared his simple, two-part plan that he adheres to on a regular basis.
First, he relies on the religious part of his life.
Second, he clings to his family. As a brother and son, Lawrence is reassured he is more than just a football player whom fan bases seem to obsess over.
"Football is important to me obviously. But it's not my life. It's not the biggest thing in my life, I would say. My faith is," Lawrence said. "Just putting my identity in what Christ says and who he thinks I am and who I know that he says I am. Really at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what people think about me or how good they think I play or whatever. It doesn’t really matter."
As Clemson marches into Atlanta on Saturday, the Tigers are again a double-digit favorite in another matchup this year that likely will put them on the path toward a conference title.
Regardless of Bryant's role and regardless of Lawrence's role, the Tigers can sleep easy knowing they have a formidable plan either way. To date, Lawrence has been exactly what Clemson expected, carrying himself as advertised.
"I feel like I'm definitely ready," Lawrence said. "I just feel like I'm prepared."
Clemson-Syracuse kickoff time set
Circled on the calendar for almost a full year now, the Clemson-Syracuse football matchup schedule for Sept. 29 now officially has a time. Syracuse, who pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in all of college football last season when it beat Clemson 27-24, will travel to Clemson for a noon kickoff that afternoon on ABC.
On the rise under coach Dino Babers, Syracuse capitalized on a Clemson-Kelly Bryant injury this time a year ago and is holding its own this year, too. The Orange are coming off of a clobbering-win versus a disastrous Florida State team right now and are 3-. Clemson, too, is 3-0 and hoping to win another conference title to make a fourth straight College Football Playoff appearance.
Trayvon Mullen injury update
Clemson junior cornerback Trayvon Mullen was dealing with a rolled ankle Saturday against Georgia Southern, but should be good to go Saturday at Georgia Tech. That is good news for Clemson, given how thin its secondary already is and how much the Tigers need Mullen's experience on a regular basis.
"Yeah, I'm good. I just tweaked my ankle just a little bit. Not too bad," he said. "Coach (Dabo) Swinney just told me to hold out (the rest of the Georgia Southern game) to make sure it doesn't get worse."