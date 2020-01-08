A less-than-stellar effort, poor shooting and an atmosphere void of fans and energy combined to contribute to Charleston Southern’s 74-56 loss to Longwood on Wednesday night.
CSU dropped to 1-2 in Big South play and 7-8 overall while the visiting Lancers earned their initial league win after two losses and improved to 6-10 on the season.
The Buccaneers looked out of sorts from the opening tip and trailed by as many as 21 points to a team that CSU had beaten six consecutive times.
“From the very start, it just didn’t look like the same team that played against Hampton or USC Upstate,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “We didn’t execute. We weren’t moving from the opening tip.
“I thought our guys looked weary, looked tired. It’s tough right now. We have eight scholarship guys, it’s tough. We have guys playing a lot of minutes and we look tired.”
Junior guard Deontaye Buskey paced CSU with a career-high 20 points, adding five steals. CSU’s top two offensive threats, wing Phlandrous Fleming and guard Dontrell Shuler, combined to make 6 of 23 field goal attempts and tallied 14 total points.
Though CSU claimed an early four-point lead in the first three minutes of the game, the Bucs never looked in rhythm offensively. CSU shot 33 percent in the first half, making 2 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc and trailed 44-27 at the break.
Longwood’s shooting cooled a bit in the second half, and a more concentrated effort defensively got CSU to within eight points at 47-39. But Longwood scored five straight points to open a double-digit lead and never looked back.
“In the second half, I thought our heart was there and the attitude was right, but we just didn’t have the energy to efficiently guard tonight,” Radebaugh said. “This certainly wasn’t our best effort, and it certainly is not indicative of the type team we are. I know our guys. I know what their hearts are. I trust them and I love them. These kids are incredible. It’s on us as a coaching staff to figure it out. These guys are worth our every effort.”
CSU dropped to 4-2 at home this season, and both losses were ugly. Furman won in the Buc Dome 91-47 earlier this season, shooting 54 percent while making 11 three-pointers.
Longwood was equally as effective offensively, connecting on nine treys in the first half while finishing 17 of 19 from the free throw line.
“This game does bring out more concerns because it is a conference game,” Radebaugh said. “We have to watch the tape together. We just have to keep fighting. We can look for excuses, but we just have to keep going. It’s one game that we have played poorly in the last nine. Tonight was indicative of what this team is capable of.”
CSU will host UNC Asheville on Saturday, its third home game in four conference starts. It may be too early to call Saturday a must-win, but with three of the next four conference games on the road, Saturday becomes a huge contest.