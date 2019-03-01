CLEMSON – The veterans haven’t gotten it done in any of the past four years.
So why wouldn’t South Carolina turn to its freshmen to put the Gamecocks once again on the cusp of winning the rivalry series?
Rookie pitchers Wesley Sweatt, Cam Tringali and Brett Kerry combined for 6 2-3 innings of strong relief Friday as USC beat Clemson 5-4 in Game 1 of the annual three-game set. The Gamecocks (8-1) won their eighth straight by riding a five-run second inning and turning to a bullpen after another shortened pitching start.
A complete story will be posted shortly.