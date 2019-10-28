Kickoff times for South Carolina's and Clemson's football games on Nov. 9 were announced Monday.
South Carolina's game against No. 20 Appalachian State at Williams-Brice Stadium will begin at 7 p.m. and be shown on ESPN2.
The Gamecocks (3-5, 2-4 SEC) are coming off a 41-21 loss at Tennessee and host Vanderbilt this week. The Commodores (2-5, 1-3) were idle last week.
The Mountaineers (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) whipped South Alabama last week and host Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Clemson's game at N.C. State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC.
The No. 4 Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) are coming off a rout of Boston College and host Wofford (5-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) on Saturday. N.C. State (4-3, 1-2) is coming off a bye week and is at No. 23 Wake Forest Saturday.