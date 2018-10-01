COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s Oct. 13 game hosting Texas A&M will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network.
The Gamecocks (2-2, 1-2 SEC) host Missouri this week while the Aggies (3-2, 1-1) host No. 17 Kentucky. USC is coming off a 24-10 loss to the Wildcats.
USC has yet to beat the Aggies since Texas A&M joined the SEC, losing all four games. The Gamecocks lost 24-17 last year in College Station, the second seven-point loss they’ve had in the brief series.
It will be a reunion for Gamecock senior cornerback Nick Harvey, who transferred from Texas A&M to play his graduate season in Columbia. It’s the first of three straight home games for the Gamecocks, although the Oct. 20 bye week interrupts.
The game will also coincide with the South Carolina State Fair, which begins Oct. 10. The fair will be gone before the Gamecocks’ Oct. 27 home game against Tennessee.