COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s game at Ole Miss on Nov. 3 will kick off at noon and be broadcast on SEC Network, the SEC announced on Monday.
The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) are coming off their bye week and host Tennessee on Saturday. The Rebels (5-3, 1-3) lost to Auburn last week and are on their bye week.
The teams haven’t played since 2009, when they finished a two-year series with back-to-back USC wins. The last was a 16-10 home victory when defensive end Eric Norwood nearly single-handedly shut down the No. 4 Rebels, recording 10 tackles with two sacks and a blocked punt.
The Gamecocks won 31-24 in Oxford in 2008 when Chris Smelley threw three touchdowns, two to Jason Barnes, and Emanuel Cook had 14 tackles and recovered a fumble.
USC is seeking three more wins to become bowl-eligible and will have to play consecutive SEC road games after Tennessee. The Gamecocks travel to Ole Miss and Florida before returning home to play Chattanooga, then ending the year at Clemson.
A home game on Dec. 1 against an opponent to be announced could be added as a makeup for USC’s cancelled game against Marshall due to Hurricane Florence.