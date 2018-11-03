COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s game at No. 13 Florida on Nov. 10 will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ESPN, the SEC announced Saturday.
The game plus several others were on a six-day hold for TV considerations. Once Saturday concluded, the conference set the times.
The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) beat Ole Miss Saturday while the Gators, sure to drop in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week, lost to Missouri. Florida (6-3, 4-3) lost 28-20 to USC in Columbia last year under interim head coach Randy Shannon.
Dan Mullen has brought the Gators back to prominence after the disaster of the Jim McElwain Era, which followed Will Muschamp’s tenure at Florida. Muschamp got his first win over Florida last year after dropping his first attempt but the series has gone back and forth since 2010, USC posting a 5-3 record.