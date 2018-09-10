South Carolina’s game at Vanderbilt on Sept. 22 will kick off at 4 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.
It will be the Gamecocks’ first road game after beginning the season with three consecutive home games. It will also be the first of two straight road games, with USC traveling to Kentucky on Sept. 29.
The Gamecocks have won nine straight against the Commodores, winning 34-27 last year. The 2016 game was coach Will Muschamp’s first at South Carolina and won by Elliott Fry’s career-long 55-yard field goal.
The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) host Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, although Hurricane Florence may impact the game. The Commodores (2-0, 0-0) are at No. 8 Notre Dame this week.