COLUMBIA — The kickoff time for South Carolina's game at No. 13 Florida on Nov. 10 is on hold.
The SEC has put the game on a six-day hold for TV considerations and will announce the kickoff time after this week's games. USC may know the time late Saturday night.
The Gamecocks (4-3, 3-3 SEC) are at Ole Miss this week while the Gators, who dropped four spots in the Associated Press Top 25 after losing to Georgia, host Missouri. Florida (6-2, 4-2) lost 28-20 to USC in Columbia last year under interim head coach Randy Shannon.
Dan Mullen has brought the Gators back to prominence after the disaster of the Jim McElwain Era, which followed Will Muschamp’s tenure at Florida. Muschamp got his first win over Florida last year after dropping his first attempt but the series has gone back and forth since 2010, USC posting a 5-3 record.
Wonnums recognized by SEC
Each of USC's Wonnums won a conference honor on Monday. D.J. was named Defensive Lineman of the Week while Dylan was named Freshman of the Week.
Dylan made his first career start at right tackle and graded out at 71 percent. He was integral in a 224-yard rushing performance.
D.J. returned to the lineup after missing five games with an ankle injury and recorded two sacks, the last which clinched a 27-24 win.
It was the first time a pair of brothers started for USC at the same time since the Dixons, Gerald S. and Gerald Jr., did it in 2014. They're also the first brothers to win SEC Player of the Week honors in the same week in league history.