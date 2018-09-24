COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s game hosting Missouri on Oct. 6 will kick off at noon and be broadcast on SEC Network, the SEC announced on Monday.
The Gamecocks (2-1, 1-1 SEC) will be returning to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since Sept. 8, when they lost to Georgia. Their scheduled third home game was washed out due to Hurricane Florence and they won at Vanderbilt last week.
USC is at No. 17 Kentucky (4-0, 2-0) this week. Missouri (3-1, 0-1) is idle this week.
The all-time series with the Tigers is tied at 4, with USC winning the last two. Coincidentally, the series has gone in sets of two — Missouri won the first set, each in bowl games, before USC took the next two when the Tigers joined the SEC. Then the Tigers won the 2014 and 2015 games before the Gamecocks won the last two, scoring 31 points each time.
Kinlaw named Player of the Week
Junior Javon Kinlaw was named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after having two sacks among his three tackles for loss against Vanderbilt. Kinlaw also forced two fumbles.
It is the first weekly honor for Kinlaw and the first for a Gamecock this season. He split the award this week with Alabama’s Isaiah Buggs.