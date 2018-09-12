CLEMSON — The football game between Clemson and Georgia Southern scheduled for Saturday at Death Valley is still on, but the kickoff time has been moved because of the potential effects of Hurricane Florence.
Clemson announced Wednesday afternoon that instead of kicking off at 3:30 p.m., as originally planned, the two teams will start at noon. The university is encouraging fans planning to attend the game to visit ClemsonTigers.com frequently for updated information leading up to the game.
The decision was one made by Clemson officials, emergency management personnel, the ACC Office and Georgia Southern officials this week.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he was not involved in the discussions about potential changes, but mentioned Wednesday morning that he thought the game would still be played. Clemson's decision comes as a stark contrast to the one Furman made in nearby Greenville, just about 30 miles away. The Paladins canceled their home game for Saturday instead of moving the time, as the Tigers did.
“I don’t know what the weather is going to be … My thoughts and prayers go out to all the people who are in the path of this monster," Swinney said earlier in the week. "My prayer is that the good Lord will do something to turn it or set it down so that we don’t have to deal with the type of devastation that appears is coming for a lot of people. But my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."