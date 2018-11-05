COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s game hosting Chattanooga on Nov. 17 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on SEC Network, the SEC announced on Monday.
The Gamecocks (5-3) and Mocs (6-3) will meet for the first time. USC could achieve bowl eligibility then if it doesn’t beat No. 11 Florida Saturday while the FCS Mocs have already clinched a winning season.
USC beat Ole Miss last week and heads to Gainesville for a noon kickoff on Saturday. Chattanooga lost to Furman last week and hosts Mercer at 1 p.m. Saturday in its home finale.
Samuel wins SEC honor
Deebo Samuel was named SEC special teams player of the week Monday. Samuel returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown against Ole Miss, his fourth career kickoff returned for a TD.
He averaged 35.6 yards on five kick returns.