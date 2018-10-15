Florida St Clemson Football

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) blocks a pass from Florida State quarterback James Blackman (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Clemson. AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt

Kickoff for the Clemson-Florida State football game on Oct. 27 in Tallahassee has been set for noon.

The game will be shown on either ABC or ESPN.

No. 3 Clemson, 6-0, plays host to No. 16 N.C. State (5-0) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tags