top story Kickoff time announced for Clemson-Florida State on Oct. 27 By Gene Sapakoff Gene Sapakoff Oct 15, 2018 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) blocks a pass from Florida State quarterback James Blackman (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Clemson. AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Kickoff for the Clemson-Florida State football game on Oct. 27 in Tallahassee has been set for noon.The game will be shown on either ABC or ESPN.No. 3 Clemson, 6-0, plays host to No. 16 N.C. State (5-0) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Clemson Fsu Acc Acc Football Clemson At Florida State Seminoles Gene Sapakoff Gene Sapakoff This Week's Circulars