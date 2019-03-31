Don't look twice. Nadiia and Lyudmyla Kichenok are twins.
Didn't Kichenok just lose to Lauren Davis, but there she is again in her orange outfit taking on Sofya Zhuk of Russia? Of course, it turns out that Lyudmyla was the first-round loser in the Volvo Car Open qualifying tournament.
Nadiia is still going strong, headed into the VCO main draw.
She is quite a player and even better competitor, even without a WTA Tour singles ranking.
Nadiia Kichenok turned some heads on Sunday on the Althea Gibson Club Court, the same court that her twin sister had lost on a day earlier. "I don't want to think about her (Lyudmyla's) loss," Nadiia said.
Nadiia, a tall and athletic blonde just like her sister, had just rallied from 5-3 down in the third set to score a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (10) upset of sixth seed Caroline Dolehide in a 2-hour, 55-minute thriller.
What is a pair of unranked 26-year-old singles players such as the Kichenoks doing playing in the qualifying tournament for a Premier Level WTA Tour tournament? It just happens the twins from Ukraine are excellent doubles players, as their world doubles rankings indicate. Nadiia is ranked 41st in the world in doubles.
The sisters, who have won a pair of tour doubles crowns, are entered in the VCO's main draw in doubles.
Nadiia Kichenok isn't bad in singles, either. She owns a 2018 Fed Cup singles win over talented Daria Gavrilova of Australia.
Kichenok has a nice game, great strokes and solid serve, which was good enough to survive the bombs of the 5-10 Dolehide from Chicago. Dolehide even owned a pair of match points in the 22-point third-set tiebreaker, but Kichenok turned her fifth match point of the tiebreaker into a berth in the VCO main draw that starts on Monday.
"It was like playing against a man. Her serve was fantastic," Kichenok said about Dolehide.
"She came back (in the second set) and I lost some games. I got a little tight and lost focus. I am happy now, but I had to come back from 5-3 to get into the (third-set) tiebreaker.
"Getting into the main draw means another match for me. Actually, I was missing some singles."
Kayla Day went down on Sunday as the 2016 Junior U.S. Open champion suffered a 6-4, 6-4 loss to former Ohio State All-American Francesca Di Lorenzo, the 10th seed, in a rain-interrupted match. It marked the first time in her five career VCO matches that Day didn't have to play three sets.
And No. 12 seed Lauren Davis didn't even have to play. The hard-hitting 5-2 player from Ohio got a walkover against No. 4 seed Varvara Flink of Russia.
Sunday's other five winners were No. 16 Destanee Aiava of Australia, No. 2 Astra Sharma of Australia, No. 1 Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine, No. 9 Magdalena Frech of Poland and No. 8 Martina Trevisan of Italy. All eight second-round winners were rewarded with berths in the main draw.
The Saturday/Sunday attendance of 14,933 was a new high for the qualifying weekend since the tournament moved to Daniel Island in 2001.
