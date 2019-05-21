When Roy Barth was inducted into his high school's hall of fame in San Diego, he had no idea it was just the beginning of his parade of halls of fame.
The founder and director emeritus of the internationally ranked tennis program at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is now a member of four different halls of fame. The latest recognition came on Sunday when the 72-year-old Barth was inducted into the Intercollegiate Tennis Association men's tennis hall of fame.
"It’s an incredible honor to be inducted into the ITA intercollegiate hall of fame with so many great players and coaches," Barth said Tuesday.
"My experience playing for UCLA helped raise my tennis to a professional playing level upon graduation. This is the highest honor I have ever received."
Barth already was a member of the USTA's Southern and South Carolina tennis halls of fame. He was one of two coaches and four players inducted into this year’s ITA's class.
Barth was a two-time All-American at UCLA, reaching the NCAA doubles finals during his collegiate career. He then played professional tennis for seven years and rose to a top-50 ranking in the world in singles. He reached the round of 16 of the 1969 U.S. Open.
After a distinguished junior, collegiate and professional career, Barth established tennis at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in 1976 and built it into a world-class program over the course of his 41-year career as director. Tennis Resorts Online recently ranked Roy Barth Tennis Center as the No. 1 tennis resort in the world.
Barth was a founding member of the Association of Tennis Professionals and has served on the Professional Tennis Registry board for nine years, three years as president. He also served as chairman of the USTA's Davis Cup committee.
Coaches Dave Fish and Greg Patton, and players Somdev Devvarman, Sargis Sargsian and Doug Verdieck joined Barth in receiving the 2019 honor at an induction luncheon held in Orlando, Fla.
"On behalf of the ITA, I am delighted to announce that this distinguished class will be entering the ITA men's collegiate tennis hall of fame," said Timothy Russell, ITA chief executive officer and 2015 hall of famer. "These six inductees showcase the very best of college tennis, and exude incredible talent, dedication and commitment to our sport."
