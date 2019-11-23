It's always fun to check out the latest golf course rankings, and Golf Magazine just released its Top 100 Courses in the World for 2020-21.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course, which will host the 2021 PGA Championship, retained a solid position in the rankings, although it slipped four spots to No. 58 from the 2018-19 rankings. You can find the new rankings in the December issue of Golf Magazine and online at golf.com.

"We are honored that Golf Magazine has recognized The Ocean Course once again as one of the world’s top courses," said Brian Gerard, director of golf for Kiawah Island Golf Resort. "This recognition is a testament not only to Alice and Pete Dye’s masterful design that blends so well into that incredible setting, but also to the course staff for the service levels and playing conditions they provide golfers day in and day out. We could not be more proud of the work they do to help the course earn this recognition from a leading authority on the game of golf."

The Ocean Course is one of only two courses from the Carolinas to make the list. Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, which will host the U.S. Open for the fourth time in a 25-year span in 2024, is No. 16.

Heading the list, as it has since 1985, is Pine Valley in New Jersey. Following Pine Valley is Cypress Point in California; St. Andrews (Scotland); Shinnecock Hills (New York); and National Golf Links (New York).

Among the biggest surprises were Augusta National, which fell from fifth to ninth; and Pebble Beach, which slipped from ninth to 11th.

Others in the top 10 included 6-Royal County Down (Northern Ireland), 7-Royal Melbourne-West (Australia), Oakmont (Pennsylvania) and Royal Dornoch (Scotland).

Interestingly, but probably not surprising, is that half of the courses in the Top 100 are private. Three of the top 10 — St. Andrews, Royal County Down and Royal Dornoch — offer public access. The Ocean Course is 26th among the public-access courses.

Oak Point honored

Kiawah's Oak Point course was selected by the Charleston Golf Course Owners Association as its Course of the Year. Judging was based on quality of the course, quality of the management, contribution to the community and contribution to the game/industry.

Oak Point, designed by Clyde Johnston and opened in 1989, has undergone a $2.1 million renovation within the past four years.

Charleston Men's Interclub

RiverTowne won the November Charleston Men's Interclub Golf Association match played at Dunes West, finishing with a score of +19. Berkeley was second at +8, followed by Dunes West, +6; Crowfield, -1; and Wescott, -4.

Shadowmoss remains in first place in the yearly standings with 102.0 points, followed by RiverTowne, 97.0; Legend Oaks, 96.5; Wescott, 92.5; Coosaw Creek, 88.5; Crowfield, 86.5; Charleston National, 83.0; Dunes West, 82.5; Pine Forest, 82.5; Charleston Municipal, 80.0; Berkeley, 63.5; and Summerville, 49.5.

Hoover, Brown win seniors title

Mark Hoover and Lea Anne Brown, both of Mount Pleasant, shot a pair of 69s and won the Senior Division in the Carolinas Mixed Team Championship by 15 shots. The event was played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Oak Point Golf Course. Alex Finke and Jaelyn Tindal, both of Charleston, tied for second at 145 with Anthony and Debbie Adams of Asheville, N.C.

Coming up

• Dec. 7: Charleston Parent-Child Championship, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, $60 per team entry fee, call 843-795-6517.

• March 30: 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club, visit commonwealthcares.org.

Aces

Rusty Guy, Sept. 26, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 138 yards, 9-iron. Witness: Mike Carmody.

Bernie Magdelain, Nov. 5, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 117 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Mac McBride, James Lippman, Jan Visser.

Bob Zimpfer, Nov. 7, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 17, 154 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Jim Norris, Nick Pappas, Jake Ward.

Jason Loehr, Nov. 14, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5-Pulpit, 101 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: David Morris, Tim Jones, Mark Baynes.

Bill Prindle, Nov. 19, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 112 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bob Parker, Steve Whiteford, Mike Nichols.

Bradley Folson, Nov. 21, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 153 yards. Witness: Ken Lindeman.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.