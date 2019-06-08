Golfweek recently released its rankings of South Carolina's Best Courses You Can Play and Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course, which will host the 2021 PGA Championship, is at the top of the list.
Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island is second with May River in Bluffton third. The next four spots are occupied by Myrtle Beach-area courses — Dunes Club, Caledonia, True Blue and Tidewater. Atlantic Dunes on Hilton Head is eighth, followed by Moorland, Legends Resort; Heritage Club, Heron Point; TPC Myrtle Beach; Dye Course, Barefoot Resort; King's North at Myrtle Beach National; and Palmetto Dunes.
Chris Asbell wins Chick Miler
Chris Asbell won his second golf title in as many weeks, holding off Mike Cobb to win the 46th annual Chick Miler Invitational played at Summerville Country Club over Memorial Day weekend.
Asbell, who a week earlier won the Charleston City Amateur, shot 68-67-67—202, 11 under par, and beat Cobb by a stroke. Cobb shot 62 in the final round, one off the tournament record.
Marc Horne and Matt Wood tied for third at 210, followed by Dave Bordiuk, 212; Tim Cone, 212; Glenn Powell, 214; Cory Deering, 216; Hunter Rogers, 217; and Jack Ellis, 217.
A field of 187 golfers participated in the tournament.
Flight winners included: 1 - Art Hightower Jr., 215; 2 - Steve Agazzi, 227; 3 - Russ Hightower, 227; 4 - Jeff Haselden, 241; 5 - Bob Durand Jr., 248; 6 - David Terry, 253; 7 - C. Mizell, 264; 8 - Brian Hilton, 265; Paul Edwards, 265; 9 - Buzzy Bramble, 268; 10 - Bob Swehla, 284; Tyler Laprad, 284; 11 - Brandon Bray, 296.
WSCGA Senior Championship
Jayne Pardus of Mount Pleasant, playing in her first Women's South Carolina Golf Association Senior Championship, won the event played at Caledonia Golf and Fish Club in Pawleys Island with a two-day score of 144, despite twisting her ankle prior to the start of the second round. Natalie Huff of Woodlands Country Club was second, seven shots behind Pardus.
Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant won the First Flight, beating Leigh Coulter in a scorecard playoff after they tied at 154. Kerry Rutan of Yeamans Hall was third at 155. Flo Gilson of Seabrook Island Club won the Fourth Flight with a score of 188.
CALGA
Judy Hair of Coosaw Creek shot 76 to win Field Low Gross honors while Li Fang of RiverTowne won Field Low Net honors with a 65 in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association match played at Seabrook Island Club's Crooked Oaks Course.
Other flight winners included: First - Terry Rickson, Charleston Municipal, 84 gross; Barbara Miller, Dunes West, 71 net. Second - Eva Glover, Kiawah, and Peggy Brinson, Coosaw Creek, 89 gross; Barbara Ambler, Crowfield, 68 net. Third - Linda Travis, RiverTowne, 98 gross; Ginny Beane, Shadowmoss, 74 net. Fourth - Nancy Zipter, Pine Forest, 98 gross; Lynda Bartemeyer, RiverTowne, 72 net. Fifth - Deb Nerhood, Seabrook Island, 98 gross; Lisa Tang, Crowfield, 75 net.
Coming up
• June 21: Neighbors Helping Neighbors tournament to benefit Town of Hollywood Back to School Festival for Charleston County District 23 students, Links at Stono Ferry, $95 per player, two-man captain's choice, call 843-889-3222 or entries can be made at Stono Ferry or Hollywood Town Hall.
• June 24: Big on Small Business Golf Outing, Coosaw Creek Country Club, $125 individuals, $100 for Veterans and First Responders, contact Jim Wetzel at 843-953-6007 or email wetzeljc@mailbox.sc.edu.
• July 17: Rein and Shine Golf Tournament, RiverTowne Country Club, $900 per team, contact admin@reinandshine.org or call Eddie Truesdale at 843-224-8191.
Holes-in-one
John Plunkett, March 20, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, No. 8, 157 yards, 6-iron. Witness: Karen Plunkett.
Tom Gore, May 19, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 167 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Tommy Sugishita, Russell Long, Billy Monckton.
Mirella Abbo, May 29, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 3, 108 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Neal Standley.
Kyle Farahay, June 2, Pine Forest Country Club, No. 5, 147 yards, gap wedge. Witness: Dawn Barr.
Jay Franko, June 3, Summerville Country Club, No. 4, 175 yards. Witness: Jon Franko.
Steve Wilson, June 3, Cleghorn-Rutherfordton, N.C., No. 3, 117 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Gary Hartman, David Terry.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.