The Charleston Battery are back in the USL playoffs for the 11th straight season.
But it’s been seven seasons since the Battery won a league championship – capturing the USL Cup in 2012.
The Battery finished fourth in the USL’s Eastern Conference and will take on the New York Red Bulls II in the opening of the USL Cup playoffs Saturday night at MUSC Health Stadium.
Here are five keys for the Charleston Battery if they hope to add a fifth league title to their trophy case.
Secondary scoring
Charleston striker Ataulla Guerra was ninth in the USL this season with 15 goals and led the Battery with five assists.
New York and any other club that faces the Battery during the postseason will concentrate on stopping Guerra.
Gordon Wild has had a solid rookie campaign, finishing second on the team with seven goals. Patrick Okonkwo came late in the season recording four goals.
“We need to get the ball into Ataulla,” said Charleston Battery team captain Taylor Mueller. “Most teams that come in here want to shut him down, basically cut off the head of our attack and we can’t let that happen. We need to play the ball into space and let him run and get it.”
The emergence of Wild and Okonkwo along with contributions from Nico Rittmeyer and Ian Svantesson will help take the pressure off of Atualla.
“Gordon, Patrick, Ian and even Nico, who we now have more in a defensive role, have all stepped up this season and we need them continue to play like that,” said Battery coach Mike Anhaeuser said. “We need for someone else to get those chances because they’re going to pay so much attention to Ataulla. That should free someone else up.”
Scoring first
Give the Charleston Battery an early lead and chances are they will win. This year, the Battery scored the first goal in all 14 of the matches that they won in regulation.
“Scoring that first goal is a big thing for us because it’s very difficult for teams to score on us after we’ve scored,” Mueller said. “We don’t open ourselves up and we’ve been pretty sound defensively all season.”
The Red Bulls, who led the USL with 71 goals, like to pressure the opposition in the opening minutes of the match in hopes of causing a turnover and creating a mistake.
“We defend so well when we get up a goal, it’s hard for any team to score on us,” Anhaeuser said. “They are going to put us under pressure in the first 10 to 15 minutes and pounce on any mistake we make."
Leading from the back
Charleston has traditionally been one of the top defensive clubs in the USL and the 2018 season was no different.
The Battery was fourth in the league defensively, giving up just 34 goals in 34 matches. The Battery was also third in the league with 15 shutouts with keeper Joe Kuzminsky finishing with 12 clean sheets.
Early in the season, the Battery went to a three-man defensive formation with Mueller, O’Brian Woodbine, Skylar Thomas or Jarad van Schaik anchoring the back wall.
“We’ve been a strong defensive team all year,” Anhaeuser said. “We tried to push a little more much later in the season, getting our back guys more involved, but we probably won’t do that as much now that it’s the playoffs. We’ll focus on shutting the team down. We want to defend and limit the chances a team gets on us.”
Best players need to lead
While there will always be unsung heroes that step to the forefront during the postseason, normally the clubs that win championships tend to have their star players leading the way.
Guerra, Mueller, Woodbine and Kuzaminsky will have to be at the top of their games for the Battery to make a run at the USL Cup.
“You need your experience to play the way they’ve played all season,” Anhaeuser said. “If those experienced guys are playing properly then the young guys will be able to come in right behind them.”
That doesn’t mean that Anhaeuser won’t be counting on some of the Battery’s top young player like Jay Bolt, Patrick Okonkwo and Rittmeyer.
“We’ve had a few young guys that have played a lot of minutes this year, so they will need to step up as well,” Anhaeuser said.
Set pieces
The importance of set pieces is only magnified during the postseason.
Every corner kicker or free kick can be the difference between advancing to the next round and losing. The Red Bulls are masters at coming up with unique looks on their set pieces.
“They like to trick you with their set stuff, so we’ve got to be ready for it,” Mueller said. “They’re definitely going to try something we haven’t seen yet this year.”
Anhaeuser agreed.
“Games like this will often times come down to how you perform on set pieces,” Anhaeuser said. “How you execute your set pieces and how you defend them.”