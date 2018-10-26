COLUMBIA — The most important game of South Carolina’s season has arrived.
Again.
As Vanderbilt and Missouri were before it, the Gamecocks’ game against Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday is a chance for USC to pick itself up and reclaim its season. The Gamecocks managed to do that in their two previous attempts, only to slide right back down to .500 football the week after.
By how the schedule breaks, Tennessee should be a win. By the term of who’s the better team, South Carolina should win.
But the Gamecocks are looking for so much more than a win. They’re out of time to play to the level of their talent, and nearly out of chances to make this season as grand as last year’s. If the inconsistency USC has displayed in its first six games is not corrected Saturday, it won’t be corrected at all.
Five keys to beating Tennessee:
Sprint, don’t stumble
Whether it’s too hyped to focus or just not playing well, USC is a notoriously slow-starting team. The Gamecocks have been outscored, 60-17, in the first halves of their last three games.
“We talk about things as far as getting out of the gate quick in a game if we can,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “It’s important to get out to a fast start, especially when you’re 3-3.”
Much of that will be precipitated by the coin toss, which if USC wins, it always wants the ball. The toss has gone USC’s way for the majority of the Muschamp tenure, but the offense doesn’t always live up to its part of starting fast.
High throws. Dropped passes. Red-zone turnovers. Much of the scorn is heaped on quarterback Jake Bentley but it’s been a group effort to look that bad in the first quarter.
Comin’ atcha
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano played the backstop to Alabama’s Nuke LaLoosh last week, being hit, smacked, pushed and pummeled by the vicious Crimson Tide defense. Although he left the game with a collarbone issue, Guarantano is OK and expected to start against USC.
But it stands to reason he’ll still be wobbly, and now he’s lost his left tackle (Trey Smith, who is out indefinitely after a reoccurrence of blood clots in his lungs). The Gamecocks also return junior defensive end D.J. Wonnum, their best pass-rushing presence, this week.
It doesn’t take Carnac to forecast that Wonnum is going to be saying hello to Guarantano.
Don’t follow instructions
The Gamecocks will wear all-black uniforms this week (and they do look sharp under the lights) but USC has seemingly learned not to ask its fans to wear black as well.
Google “Blackouts-South Carolina-Gamecocks-football” and see how well that’s gone for the reason why.
Hot hands
There’s one way to take the focus off Bentley and his receivers’ slippery hands — run the ball.
USC has had a problem establishing it and a problem when it’s gone to it. Rico Dowdle is simply not having a very strong year while Ty’Son Williams is, yet Dowdle continues to start and Williams, even after some strong runs, gets sent to the bench.
If one back, whoever that may be, goes in and rips a few 8-yard carries, the Gamecocks need to stick with him. Nobody’s feelings are that hurt after a win.
Don’t think
Bryan Edwards and Deebo Samuel should just play, and not recall those easy passes they inexplicably let slip through their fingers. Bentley should just play, and forget he’s thrown 15 interceptions in 10 games. The defense should just play, and never mind those missed tackles and bad reads that led to three losses.
Brains are getting in the way of talent.
Prediction
South Carolina 24, Tennessee 14