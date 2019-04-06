Surprise - Madison Keys actually does have a "total focus" button.
She had to use it in that last game Saturday afternoon when another possible rain delay was her opponent, more so than Monica Puig.
But Keys will have to keep the button "on" overnight if she expects to have any chance on Sunday afternoon against Caroline Wozniacki in the Volvo Car Open final.
Wozniacki is playing the best tennis of her life during this VCO. The Dane has been totally focused and relentless.
A treat for fans
What a treat it has been for fans to get to see Wozniacki compete here for only the third time since her 2011 championship year on Daniel Island. She sets the scale extremely high. Her competitiveness is contagious.
Fans can't help but admire the way Wozniacki plays the game.
She can run forever it seems, as evident by her long-distance running.
A lethal blow
Just when an opponent thinks it has Wozniacki on the ropes, watch out. Wozniacki comes out of nowhere with a lethal blow.
That was poor Petra Martic in the VCO semifinals on Saturday. Martic could look like a true road warrior in total control of the point. And here comes Wozniacki with an ace or one of her sizzling backhands to win the key point. Martic would walk back to the baseline in frustration, her head lowered.
The setup kept playing. It was like a broken record in Wozniacki's 6-3, 6-4 victory over Martic.
Martic's problem was that she would hit a spectacular shot one second, then pull up on a routine backhand and net the ball the next moment.
Keys' game too big
As for Keys, her game was simply too big for Puig's pinball machine-like game that played right into Keys' hands. It turned into firecrackers against a missile attack.
The winner was predictable - Keys 6-4, 6-0.
But that last game when the air became damp with drizzle and Keys wanted to end it demonstrated the true ability of the No. 8-seeded player. She blasted missile after missile until she ended it on a fourth match point.
Keys will have to play with the same type of tenacity and focus to be able to contain Wozniacki's wizardry. Keys can't afford to take even short lapses of focus against the former world's No. 1.
Don't blink
Blink an eye, and Wozniacki's 98 mph out-wide serve has clipped the line. Seven aces by this 28-year-old who looks like the wind could blow her away is remarkable.
But that's Wozniacki, maybe the smartest player on the WTA Tour.
Then you blink again, and here comes a backhand bullet down the other side of the court. Caught totally flat-footed and in shock, the point is over for you.
And, of course, Wozniacki can absorb big strokes like Keys' and turn them into something softer. Keys will have to play near-perfect tennis and not go for winners on every shot. She will have to think like Wozniacki or even outsmart her.
That's a tough task.
How to beat Woz
It's not how Keys wants to play that counts, it's how Keys can beat Wozniacki that's important.
How do you describe Wozniacki? Relentless, better than ever, near-perfect focus, almost total efficiency, startlingly low number of errors, improved power, great court coverage and a mixer of shots.
And that's what Keys has to face.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the Grand Slams at ubitennis.net/author/james-beck.