CLEMSON — It has been calm and drama-free at Clemson all week, a reality that typically isn't the norm when Florida State week rolls around for the Tigers.
The leadup has not been as intense, the anticipation for what is typically a rivalry showdown fit for primetime has not been as electric, and the betting line has not been as close.
But that's what happens when Florida State is struggling, and the Seminoles are still trying to find their identity under first-year coach Willie Taggart.
As 7-0 Clemson prepares to travel to 4-3 Florida State, here are four factors to keep in mind for the noon kickoff on ABC:
The stakes
Because Florida State has struggled so much, the Seminoles are not in the hunt for the division title like they have been in the past. Certainly that is disappointing for Taggart and his players, but there is an argument to be made that it could also be used as an advantage.
Florida State has nothing to lose against Clemson. A hefty underdog, few pundits around the country think this upset is feasible, and there is something liberating about being an underdog at home against the nation's No. 2 team. Florida State can play freely and take bold risks with not much on the line. They can play loosely and not over-analyze, much like Purdue did last week when it shocked Ohio State.
If the Seminoles were to pull off this upset, it would be the biggest win of Taggart's season as a first-year coach and perhaps the biggest of his career. It would be the talk of the college football world.
Clemson, on the other hand, has to win this game to stay where it wants to stay, which is in control of the division and in contention for the College Football Playoff. The pressure lies on the Tigers with little-to-no room for error.
The quarterbacks
The game will feature two of the ACC's flashiest quarterbacks — Florida State's Deondre Francois and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. Francois is second in the ACC with 13 touchdowns, and Lawrence is tied for third with 12. Francois averages 7.6 yards per attempt while Lawrence averages 8.5.
"No disrespect to any other players in the country, (or) any other teams, but I feel like we have the best guys here at Clemson and it’s good because iron sharpens iron every day," Clemson defensive end Christian Wilkins said of the Tigers' offense. "You know if you don’t bring the right mindset to practice, you know you’re going to get exposed and you’ve got to really bring it every day."
The trenches
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has often said games are won or lost in the trenches, and both teams have stout defensive lines. Florida State is No. 8 in the country when it comes to rushing defense and Clemson is No. 14. Brian Burns, the Florida State defensive end, is the nation's No. 2 player for sacks and Clelin Ferrell, the Clemson defensive end, is tied for No. 19.
Clemson's offensive line has more experience and is more versatile than Florida State's, which is an advantage to the Tigers, and Clemson's defensive line also has two and three-deep players that can perform like starters.
"Oh, it's huge," Swinney said of his defensive line depth. "We've got a lot of guys that we really believe in and guys that can go win the game for us. So, we're very confident and it's big. I think our depth will prove very beneficial for us."
No Jimbo
It will feel a little strange this time around without Jimbo Fisher in the mix as Florida State's coach. Swinney doesn't know Taggart as well as he knows Fisher, but the two did meet in the spring of 2017, right before Taggart was on his way to Oregon as the Ducks' new head coach. Taggart came through Clemson to pick Swinney and his staff's brains. That is when they officially met.
"I did not know him at all. I knew who he was, but I had not been around him and met him," Swinney said. "If you look at what he did at (Western Kentucky and South Florida), he kind of built them and got them going. I don't know that he had great starts at either place, but he built them and got it going, which is probably why he got the Oregon job.
"I think he'll do a great job. I think it's a good fit and a good man."
Prediction
Clemson 42, Florida State 28