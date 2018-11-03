COLUMBIA — They again arrive at a spot where they can notch a streak.
That’s winning or losing.
South Carolina has played seven games and still hasn’t strung two wins or two losses together. Like the Gamecocks did going into games against Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M, they now head to Ole Miss Saturday in position for that elusive second straight win.
USC has reason to be optimistic. The Gamecocks' revamped and reshaped offense looked good last week in a win over Tennessee. And while Ole Miss has an elite offense, the Rebels' defense gives up plenty of points.
That, and playing first thing in the morning, should be a plus.
“The best feeling I have on gameday for a noon kick is when we’re in pregame meal and there’s a lot of noise, because our guys are up and they’re ready to go,” coach Will Muschamp said. “But we’re like that every day. So that’s a good thing, that’s an advantage we should have.”
Here are four key factors for USC going into Saturday's game:
Floor it
If the Gamecocks don’t get a quick scoring start Saturday, it could be a long day. Ole Miss knows it has to score because its defense is so rotten, and if the Rebels build a two- or three-touchdown lead early, it may be too much for USC to overcome. USC will want to run the ball, as it did against Tennessee last week, because it was successful and it will keep the Ole Miss offense off the field, but those drives have to end in points.
It’s not comforting to hear the Gamecocks’ players and staffers say they don’t know what the answer is to fix the slow starts. It could be as simple as convincing everyone that it’s actually the third quarter, where USC has been tremendous.
Wild horses
The Gamecocks have three running backs who can get the job done (four with A.J. Turner, but he’s questionable this week). They all need to do what they can do for a few reasons, some listed above — but another being keeping quarterback Jake Bentley within himself.
For whatever reason, Bentley has not raised his game this season. He’s had some marvelous plays (his two-point conversion against Tennessee proved how much he’ll sacrifice for this team to win) but his interceptions continue to rise as his confidence ebbs. Best way to keep that moxie where it is, and keep the ball out of the air? Run the ball.
The running game was on point last week, so much so that Bentley only attempted three second-half passes. He completed all of them.
Stay in the lane
Tennessee had USC scrambling last week, finding open men when blitzers rushed Jarrett Guarantano and the quarterback drawing them in with an uncanny ability to still get the ball to his intended receiver. When the Gamecocks dropped eight, they faced the same difficulty as always — give a QB enough time, he’s going to find an open receiver.
Ole Miss QB Jordan Ta’amu and his fleet of NFL-bound receivers pose the same threat. The Gamecocks have to see their weaknesses of last week and not let the Rebels get the upper hand. USC’s defense has to set the tone and confuse Ole Miss, letting them make the mistakes, such as Tennessee did with six false-starts last week.
Nickel and dime
USC’s secondary has been weakened due to injury and inconsistency, leaving the Gamecocks with not much choice other than to play two defensive backs fighting injuries (Steven Montac and Jamyest Williams) and true freshman R.J. Roderick.
Ta’amu is going to target them. There’s nothing USC can do about that. What it can do is go to a dime formation (USC has a nickel base) and switch in and out of it in an attempt to confuse Ta’amu and give him different looks. The Gamecocks are going to have to get a stop in a game that’s likely to come down to who has the ball last.
Prediction
South Carolina 38, Ole Miss 35