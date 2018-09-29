LEXINGTON, Ky. — Seventeenth-ranked Kentucky was a better football team than South Carolina on Saturday.
After five straight wins in the series, Kentucky is a better football program than South Carolina going forward.
The Gamecocks laid another prime-time stinker as they lost 24-10, sinking any lingering chance they had for a conference championship and stressing a troubling question in the season’s final seven games. Once again, USC (2-2, 1-2 SEC) had a chance to make a statement, to shine in a big moment.
Once again — as they did against Georgia this year, and against others in years past that are quickly becoming too numerous to count — they let their own emotions get the better of them and destroy their focus to win the every-down matchups.
“We did too much talking,” tight end Kiel Pollard said. “We need to do more talking with our shoulder pads and helmets. We were not a smart football team tonight.”
The Wildcats (5-0, 3-0) ran through USC’s missed tackles and soft defensive front and the Gamecocks’ offense dissolved into a rash of turnovers and missed opportunities. The only consistency USC had was its ability to trash-talk, push, shove and collect personal fouls.
What went right
The only thing USC did well was live up to its reputation in big games. In that realm, the Gamecocks were perfect in falling on their faces just about every way they could — from Rico Dowdle’s first-quarter fumble to a Jake Bentley interception after he underthrew a wide-open man to a partially blocked field goal to A.J. Turner tripping over the grass.
USC did run the Emory and Henry formation, where three bunches of players are spread across the field. It was entertaining, at least, to watch tackles Dennis Daley and Blake Camper lined up with wide receivers.
By the time a Bentley-to-Deebo Samuel touchdown was scored, it was only a bit of sugar on top of salt pillar.
What went wrong
Everything.
More dropped passes. Parker White’s perfect string of field goals being snapped. Two turnovers.
And that was just offense.
The Gamecocks’ defense, as it has the last four years, still couldn’t stop what it knew was going to happen. Tackles were missed, gaps weren’t filled, assignments were blown. Benny Snell, Terry Wilson and the rest of Kentucky’s runners plowed over USC’s defense.
USC couldn’t afford to play from behind and once it got there, it failed to pick up a third-and-1 run and there went the ballgame.
Turning point
Bentley tried to find Bryan Edwards down the sideline on the game’s first play. It was broken up.
It was the right call to try and loosen up Kentucky. It didn’t work, but it was the right call.
USC immediately went to the tried and true run game, went three-and-out, then got the ball back before Rico Dowdle fumbled. The field goal the Wildcats converted might as well have been a 50-pointer.
“I think as a team, we kind of wait on a big play to happen,” said Bentley, who threw three interceptions. “Instead of going out and making it ourselves.”
Looking ahead
USC hosts Missouri Saturday. The game really doesn’t matter.
The Gamecocks can’t beat Kentucky, no matter how good the Wildcats seem to be, and it’s really hard to believe Muschamp when he says better days are coming.