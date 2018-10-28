Defending Big South Conference champion Kennesaw State started slowly but kicked into gear in the second quarter before walking away from Charleston Southern 38-10 on Saturday night at Buccaneer Field.
The visiting Owls, ranked second nationally among FCS schools, improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Big South play. Charleston Southern saw its two-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Kennesaw State rolled up 508 total yards in offense, including 316 yards on the ground. Quarterback Chandler Burks passed for 192 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 102 yards and two scores.
CSU’s offense continued to struggle, managing only 123 rushing yards and 63 yards through the air. The only touchdown scored by the Buccaneers came on defense.
“They’re senior-laden and they’re confident,” CSU head coach Mark Tucker said. “We have to stay on the field offensively to give our defense a rest. We had plays there. We had opportunities. We just have to execute. We fought but we didn’t execute well enough.”
Kennesaw State held a 15-minute edge in time of possession and converted 11 of 16 chances on third down. CSU, on the other hand, finished one of 10 on third down.
What went right
Running back Ronnie Harris went 54 yards on CSU’s first offensive snap, setting up Tyler Tekac’s 32-yard field goal to give the Bucs an early 3-0 lead. Harris finished with 87 yards rushing for the game.
Tekac’s boot was his eighth successful attempt of the season, a career-best, and his 22nd career make.
CSU’s defense forced punts on Kennesaw State’s first two possessions of the game.
James Allen set a school record with a 100-yard interception return for a TD to end the first half, closing the halftime deficit to 24-10. It was Allen’s second pick six of this season and CSU’s third as a team.
“I just wanted to make sure I didn’t get caught by a lineman,” Allen said. “So blessed to have a record. I had no idea.”
E.J. Pride also had an interception, giving CSU six for the season.
What went wrong
After forcing punts on the Owls’ first two possessions, CSU’s defense ran out of gas. Kennesaw State scored on four straight possessions, including two touchdowns and a field goal in a span of 5:52 of the second quarter to take a 24-3 lead.
The 508 yards allowed was a season-high for the CSU defense and marked the third game this season allowing more than 400 total yards.
CSU struggled offensively for most of the contest. Trailing by 14 to start the third quarter, the Buccaneers mustered only 15 yards on 14 offensive snaps in the period. Quarterback London Johnson completed six-of-14 pass attempts and the Bucs had two key drops, including one that was a likely touchdown.
Turning point
With CSU leading 7-3 and fighting to stay in the game against the nation’s second-ranked scoring offense, Kennesaw State put together a nine-play, 97-yard drive for a touchdown, a 21-yard pass from Burks to Justin Sumpter, to take a 14-3 lead.
The drive was slated to start at the 3-yard line after CSU downed a punt near the goal line. However, a 15-yard personal foul dead ball penalty moved the ball out to the 18-yard line. It was the first of three scores in the second quarter.
What’s next
CSU will hit the road for the first time in four weeks, traveling to Monmouth for a Big South Conference game. Monmouth is 6-2 overall and 2-0 in Big South play after Saturday’s 24-14 win over Presbyterian.