Kennedy, Rawl win Beth Daniel Junior Azalea titles at Country Club of Charleston

Charlie Kennedy of Richmond, Va., and Isabella Rawl of Lexington mastered the Country Club of Charleston's back nine Thursday to win their divisions in the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea golf tournament.

Both Kennedy and Rawl shot 4-under 31s on the back nine, with Kennedy earning a two-stroke victory over Florence's Gene Zeigler and Rawl besting Chloe Holder of Williamston after a one-hole playoff in the tournament for golfers ages 13-18.

Kennedy, who shot 30 on the back nine on Wednesday, posted a final-round 68 to finish the 54-hole event at 14-under 199. Zeigler, who was tied with Kennedy heading into the final round of the 54-hole tournament, shot 70 Thursday. Jackson Byrd of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Charlie Barr of Salisbury, N.C., tied for third at 204. Tying for fifth at 205 were Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head, who won the S.C. Amateur on Sunday, Drew Harrill of Spartanburg and Andrew Swanson of Bluffton.

The girls' division was hotly contested, with Rawl making up one stroke on Holder on the front nine and pulling even after a birdie on 14. Both players parred the 18th hole with Rawl hitting her approach shot to a couple of feet for birdie and Holder having to make a lengthy birdie try to force the playoff.

Rawl was solid on the playoff hole, also No. 18, with a relatively easy two-putt for her par. Holder hit a poor tee shot, came up short with her approach, chipped to about eight feet and then missed the par putt.

BOYS 13-18

Charlie Kennedy, Richmond, Va., 68-63-68--199; Gene Zeigler, Florence, 65-66-70--201; Jackson Byrd, St. Simons Island, Ga., 67-70-67--204; Charlie Barr, Salisbury, N.C., 66-68-70--204; Drew Harrill, Spartanburg, 71-70-64--205; Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head, 69-71-65--205; Andrew Swanson, Bluffton, 72-65-68--205; Austin Scott, Daniel Island, 72-66-69--207; Collin Adams, Charlotte, 67-71-69--207; Griffin Tarver, Tega Cay, 69-67-71--207; Oliver Rotermund, Daniel Island, 69-71-70--210; Daniel Brasington, Woodruff, 77-67-67--211; Cameron Biddle, Aiken, 69-74-68--211; Rowan Sullivan, Charleston, 69-71-71--211; Pake June, Florence, 72-68-71--211; Benton Leinster, Greenville, 69-71-72--212; Luke Walmet, Mount Pleasant, 70-69-73--212; Andrew Garger, Sharpsburg, Ga., 72-76-67--213; Jerry Bruns, Beaufort, 70-74-69--213; Nolan Hawkins, Hilton Head, 70-70-73--213; Adam Hunt, Columbia, 71-71-72--214; Mason Dean, Duluth, Ga., 67-77-71--215; Tip Price, Greenville, 70-73-72--215; Elliott Pope, Lugoff, 69-74-72--215; Trey Howard, Woodruff, 75-71-70--216; Walker Jennings, Greenville, 74-72-71--217; Zach Phillips, Inman, 69-75-73--217; Trey Crenshaw, Lancaster, 74-72-72--218; Andrew Gregory, Inman, 74-72-72--218; Zach Adams, Charleston, 77-68-73--218; Wilson Thrift, Charlotte, 72-74-73--219; Eric Nord, Blythewood, 72-74-75--221; Max Green, Hilton Head, 73-73-76--222.

GIRLS 13-18

Isabella Rawl, Lexington, 70-68-68--206; Chloe Holder, Williamston, 66-70-70--206; Sydney Roberts, Chesnee, 73-68-70--211; Savannah Hylton, Hilton Head, 71-72-69--212; M.K. Talledo, Spartanburg, 74-71-70--215; Emma Schimpf, Daniel Island, 72-70-73--215; Elizabeth Rudisill, Charlotte, 74-72-71--218; Kiera Bartholomew, Wake Forest, N.C., 74-70-74--218; Adrian Anderson, Murrells Inlet, 71-71-76--218; Molly Hardwick, Lexington, 72-69-77--218; Katherine Schuster, Kill Devil Hills, N.C., 71-74-75--220; Mia Gray, Conway, 73-75-73--221; Lexi Bennett, Santee, 73-77-72--222; Karlee Vardas, Lexington, 77-73-76--226; Lextyn Petz, Columbia, 77-73-77--227.