CLEMSON — When the mayhem started to calm down a bit and Chase Brice finished the biggest interview of his life in front of dozens of reporters Saturday afternoon, the Clemson quarterback finally had a chance to check his cell phone.

As social media was exploding in the aftermath of Brice’s 94-yard, game-winning touchdown drive against Syracuse, there was one text message he couldn’t miss as it lit up his screen.

It was from Kelly Bryant.

Bryant, the Clemson quarterback who quit the team last week after being demoted to second string, reached out to his friend and former teammate after the Tigers' 27-23 victory over Syracuse.

“He sent me a text congratulating me and all of that,” Brice said, adding the two hung out together Saturday night. “I saw him after the game, and he was happy for me and he gave me a hug. We keep in touch.”

That probably won’t change any time soon.

Most football fans know by now that Brice was elevated to hero status over the weekend after rallying the Tigers to victory when starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a game-ending injury. And they know that Bryant has officially moved on from Clemson. What they might not know is just how much of a role Bryant played in Brice’s performance Saturday.

Bryant wasn't on the field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, but his presence was there. Brice attributes his ability to maintain his composure under fire to working so close with Bryant.

As a redshirt freshman a year ago, Brice watched Bryant's every move and continuously peppered him with questions, much like Bryant did when he was Deshaun Watson's understudy.

“That’s something Kelly actually taught me, just visualize making plays,” Brice said. “When I was getting redshirted, he was always helping me understand concepts and little things like that. Taking time out to help me. Our relationship has grown, we’ve become close friends off the field.”

While Bryant has been on the receiving end of some public criticism for his decision last week, he still gets credit for the leadership he provided before his exit.

For months, Clemson coaches raved about the way Bryant mentored both Lawrence and Brice. Something he did until the day he left.

His connection to the team is still apparent.

“I’ve got a lot of love and respect for Kelly as a player and a man,” Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. “There’s probably no one I’ve had more respect for and just really, ultimately, we’ve just got to love and support him. He’s still our brother, he’s still our good friend.”

Perhaps for Brice, he’s still a mentor, too. And if that’s the case, Clemson can rest assured it is in good hands.

Trevor Lawrence update

Lawrence's status is still in the hands of Clemson trainers, but the Tigers got some encouraging news Monday when Lawrence did indeed practice, as Dabo Swinney said on his radio show. According to Swinney, Lawrence "took every snap" Monday night. In the meantime, the Tigers are still making sure each and every one of Lawrence's backups is ready to play if needed.

"Trevor, we’re fully expecting everything to be OK and him to be back soon. So it’s getting those guys ready," co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said Monday. "And then really for us, even though those guys haven’t played a whole lot, we’ve got confidence in those guys. For us it’s really getting Ben Batson and Hunter Renfrow in a position where they could at least manage the game if we got in that type of situation."

Saturday's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. The fourth-ranked Tigers are 5-0, 2-0 in the ACC. Wake Forest is 3-2, 0-1.