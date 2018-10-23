CLEMSON — It has been about a month since former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant departed the program and elected to exercise his transfer option after Clemson coaches informed him freshman Trevor Lawrence would be starting for Week 5 of the Tigers' schedule.
Bryant has already visited North Carolina and Arkansas and reportedly has plans to visit Missouri, but since his announcement, has been relatively quiet about what has been going on his world.
That changed Tuesday, when ESPN aired an interview on SportsCenter featuring Bryant and College Game Day's Maria Taylor, who sat down with the former Clemson star. Bryant mentioned Louisville and Baylor, as well, in his list of schools and said he was ultimately still "happy" with his decision.
"I made it and I'm happy I made it. I'm not looking back on it wishing I did something different," Bryant told Taylor. "It's tough because you walk away from what you've been a part of for such a long time. All the guys who have poured into you and you've poured into the young guys as well. But at the end of the day, you have to do what's best for you. They'll understand, whether it's right now or a couple years down the road."
Bryant earned the starting job for the entire 2017 season to fill the void Deshaun Watson left behind and he didn't miss a beat. As a first-year starter, he led Clemson right back to a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff.
He started four games in 2018 before he was told following Clemson's matchup with Georgia Tech that Trevor Lawrence had earned the job for Week 5. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told Bryant he could stay and try to earn his starting job back, but he declined. Swinney also told Bryant he could stay on the Clemson team and continue to practice but not play, so that he could redshirt. Bryant declined that option, too.
Asked what he would say to Swinney, Bryant said he was grateful.
"Thank you for giving a young kid at a young age an opportunity to showcase his ability to play quarterback here at Clemson and also get a degree," he said. "I appreciate everything you've done for me."