DORCHESTER – Oceanside Collegiate coach Chad Grier has run out of superlatives to describe senior running back Keegan Williams.
Terrific will do for now.
Williams accounted for more than 478 yards of total offense, including 397 rushing yards, and scored six touchdowns to lead Oceanside Collegiate past Woodland, 56-42, Friday night in the Class AA Lower State semifinals at Woodland High School.
The Landsharks (8-4) will take on Barnwell, which beat Timberland 49-19, in the Class AA Lower State final next Friday night at Barnwell High School.
“I don’t know what more I can say about Keegan, I’m really at a loss for words to describe what kind of player he is,” Grier said. “He’s a heck of a player, the best running back I’ve ever coached. He’s not just a linear runner either, he’s jump cutting, he’s breaking tackles, he’s running through tackles, he makes guys miss. He does it all for us. He’s just a great athlete and an even better kid.”
What Grier can’t understand is why Williams doesn’t have any college scholarship offers despite rushing for more than 2,000 yards and scoring 40-plus TDs already this season.
“I don’t get it, I really don’t understand what’s wrong,” Grier said. “He is right in the backyard of Charleston Southern and The Citadel, and he’d make both of them better the minute he stepped onto their campus. I’ve heard from the head coach at Charlotte, and I think (Williams) is going to get an opportunity to play at the next level.”
When asked about playing in college, Williams just shrugs.
“I know God has a plan for me, I’m going to leave it in His hands,” Williams said.
Williams scored on runs of 6, 9, 15, 4, 23 and 30 yards. He also caught a pass for 52 yards and completed a pass for 28 yards.
“He’s special,” said Oceanside quarterback Sean Cooney, who threw for 227 yards and two TDs. “It’s like Madden, he’s one of those guys that’s a 99 rating. You give him the ball, and he does something special with it every time. It opens a lot things up with for the offense. The threat he brings, makes the other defense struggle. The one thing that surprised me tonight was his pass. He hadn't hit that all week in practice.”
It wasn’t all Williams and Oceanside the entire game.
The Wolverines jumped to a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter. Woodland quarterback Keyaun Johnson, who threw for 347 yards and 3 TDs, hit Jaeylan Perry over the middle for an 80-yard scoring strike on the first play from scrimmage. Then Markaden Bryant scored on an 11-yard run to make it 14-0 before anyone had a chance to settle into their seats.
“They came out and hit us in the mouth,” Grier said. “But we’ve been preaching all season about finishing and that’s exactly what we did tonight. We’ve been down before this season. We just kept grinding and we got back into the game.”
Williams said there was no panic on the sideline or in the huddle when the Landsharks got down by two touchdowns.
“We’ve overcome adversity this whole season,” Williams said. “We just keep on pounding. We know what we’re capable of doing. We knew if we got a couple of stops, we’d get back into the game. I just love this team.”
Oceanside, which led 28-14 just before halftime had a chance to put the game away, but Tony Glover picked off a Cooney pass and returned it 98 yards for a TD with less than a minute to play before halftime.
“You score there and the second half is probably a little bit different,” Grier said.
Cooney connected with Walker Rhue on a 45-yard scoring play on the Landsharks first possession of the second half to open up a 35-21 lead.
Woodland battled back twice, but could never get it any closer than a one score game in the final two quarters.
“To think about where this program was three years ago, 0-8, and now we’re one win away from playing for a state championship,” Grier said. “It’s an incredible testament to these kids and the hard work they’ve put in.”